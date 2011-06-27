  1. Home
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Rogue SL Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,884$21,610$23,732
Clean$19,540$21,232$23,310
Average$18,850$20,477$22,465
Rough$18,161$19,722$21,620
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Rogue SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,744$18,408$20,455
Clean$16,453$18,086$20,091
Average$15,873$17,442$19,362
Rough$15,293$16,799$18,634
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Rogue SV 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 10/18 (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,593$18,124$20,006
Clean$16,306$17,807$19,650
Average$15,731$17,173$18,938
Rough$15,155$16,540$18,226
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Rogue SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,619$21,269$23,300
Clean$19,279$20,897$22,885
Average$18,599$20,154$22,056
Rough$17,919$19,410$21,226
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Rogue SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,784$22,440$24,477
Clean$20,424$22,048$24,041
Average$19,704$21,263$23,170
Rough$18,984$20,479$22,299
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,872$18,389$20,254
Clean$16,579$18,067$19,894
Average$15,995$17,425$19,173
Rough$15,410$16,782$18,452
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,960$17,567$19,545
Clean$15,683$17,260$19,197
Average$15,130$16,646$18,501
Rough$14,577$16,032$17,805
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Rogue SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,653$19,295$21,314
Clean$17,348$18,957$20,935
Average$16,736$18,283$20,176
Rough$16,124$17,609$19,417
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Rogue SV Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,846$20,667$22,906
Clean$18,519$20,306$22,498
Average$17,866$19,583$21,683
Rough$17,213$18,861$20,868
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 10/18 (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,984$17,581$19,545
Clean$15,707$17,274$19,197
Average$15,153$16,659$18,501
Rough$14,599$16,045$17,805
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Rogue SV Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,567$19,222$21,257
Clean$17,262$18,886$20,878
Average$16,653$18,214$20,122
Rough$16,045$17,542$19,365
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Rogue SL Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,039$22,622$24,570
Clean$20,674$22,227$24,133
Average$19,945$21,436$23,258
Rough$19,216$20,645$22,384
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Nissan Rogue on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Nissan Rogue with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,683 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,260 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Rogue is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Nissan Rogue with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,683 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,260 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Nissan Rogue, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Nissan Rogue with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,683 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,260 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Nissan Rogue. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Nissan Rogue and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Nissan Rogue ranges from $14,577 to $19,545, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Nissan Rogue is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.