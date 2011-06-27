  1. Home
Estimated values
2020 Toyota RAV4 Adventure 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,524$32,628$33,996
Clean$31,107$32,195$33,538
Average$30,271$31,329$32,623
Rough$29,436$30,464$31,708
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,901$26,928$28,200
Clean$25,558$26,571$27,821
Average$24,872$25,856$27,062
Rough$24,185$25,142$26,303
2020 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,273$35,255$36,477
Clean$33,819$34,787$35,986
Average$32,911$33,852$35,004
Rough$32,002$32,917$34,022
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,661$29,593$30,751
Clean$28,281$29,201$30,337
Average$27,521$28,416$29,510
Rough$26,762$27,630$28,682
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,975$31,052$32,386
Clean$29,578$30,640$31,950
Average$28,784$29,816$31,078
Rough$27,989$28,992$30,206
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
2020 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,770$33,873$35,240
Clean$32,336$33,423$34,766
Average$31,467$32,525$33,817
Rough$30,599$31,626$32,869
2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,657$34,128$35,945
Clean$32,224$33,675$35,461
Average$31,359$32,770$34,494
Rough$30,494$31,864$33,526
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,371$28,393$29,658
Clean$27,009$28,016$29,259
Average$26,283$27,263$28,461
Rough$25,558$26,509$27,663
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Toyota RAV4 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Toyota RAV4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $27,009 for one in "Clean" condition and about $28,016 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota RAV4 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Toyota RAV4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $27,009 for one in "Clean" condition and about $28,016 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2020 Toyota RAV4, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2020 Toyota RAV4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $27,009 for one in "Clean" condition and about $28,016 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Toyota RAV4. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Toyota RAV4 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 Toyota RAV4 ranges from $25,558 to $29,658, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Toyota RAV4 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.