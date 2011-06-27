Estimated values
2020 Toyota RAV4 Adventure 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,524
|$32,628
|$33,996
|Clean
|$31,107
|$32,195
|$33,538
|Average
|$30,271
|$31,329
|$32,623
|Rough
|$29,436
|$30,464
|$31,708
Estimated values
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,901
|$26,928
|$28,200
|Clean
|$25,558
|$26,571
|$27,821
|Average
|$24,872
|$25,856
|$27,062
|Rough
|$24,185
|$25,142
|$26,303
Estimated values
2020 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,273
|$35,255
|$36,477
|Clean
|$33,819
|$34,787
|$35,986
|Average
|$32,911
|$33,852
|$35,004
|Rough
|$32,002
|$32,917
|$34,022
Estimated values
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,661
|$29,593
|$30,751
|Clean
|$28,281
|$29,201
|$30,337
|Average
|$27,521
|$28,416
|$29,510
|Rough
|$26,762
|$27,630
|$28,682
Estimated values
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,975
|$31,052
|$32,386
|Clean
|$29,578
|$30,640
|$31,950
|Average
|$28,784
|$29,816
|$31,078
|Rough
|$27,989
|$28,992
|$30,206
Estimated values
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,770
|$33,873
|$35,240
|Clean
|$32,336
|$33,423
|$34,766
|Average
|$31,467
|$32,525
|$33,817
|Rough
|$30,599
|$31,626
|$32,869
Estimated values
2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,657
|$34,128
|$35,945
|Clean
|$32,224
|$33,675
|$35,461
|Average
|$31,359
|$32,770
|$34,494
|Rough
|$30,494
|$31,864
|$33,526
Estimated values
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,371
|$28,393
|$29,658
|Clean
|$27,009
|$28,016
|$29,259
|Average
|$26,283
|$27,263
|$28,461
|Rough
|$25,558
|$26,509
|$27,663