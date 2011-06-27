  1. Home
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,298$6,231$7,289
Clean$3,958$5,735$6,704
Average$3,278$4,744$5,534
Rough$2,599$3,752$4,363
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,741$6,985$8,212
Clean$4,366$6,429$7,553
Average$3,616$5,318$6,235
Rough$2,867$4,206$4,916
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,684$6,635$7,703
Clean$4,314$6,107$7,085
Average$3,573$5,051$5,848
Rough$2,832$3,995$4,611
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,882$5,779$6,815
Clean$3,575$5,319$6,268
Average$2,961$4,399$5,174
Rough$2,347$3,479$4,079
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,745$10,660$12,257
Clean$7,132$9,812$11,273
Average$5,907$8,115$9,305
Rough$4,683$6,419$7,337
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,428$8,080$9,528
Clean$4,999$7,437$8,764
Average$4,141$6,151$7,234
Rough$3,282$4,865$5,704
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,405$6,526$7,684
Clean$4,056$6,006$7,067
Average$3,360$4,968$5,834
Rough$2,663$3,929$4,600
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,279$6,286$7,384
Clean$3,940$5,786$6,792
Average$3,264$4,785$5,606
Rough$2,587$3,785$4,421
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,282$8,871$10,287
Clean$5,785$8,165$9,461
Average$4,792$6,753$7,810
Rough$3,798$5,341$6,158
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,776$8,257$9,616
Clean$5,319$7,600$8,844
Average$4,405$6,286$7,300
Rough$3,492$4,972$5,756
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,689$7,085$8,395
Clean$4,318$6,521$7,721
Average$3,577$5,394$6,373
Rough$2,835$4,266$5,026
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,410$6,597$7,793
Clean$4,061$6,072$7,167
Average$3,363$5,022$5,916
Rough$2,666$3,972$4,665
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,654$6,671$7,774
Clean$4,286$6,140$7,150
Average$3,550$5,078$5,902
Rough$2,814$4,017$4,654
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,155$7,432$8,677
Clean$4,747$6,841$7,980
Average$3,932$5,658$6,587
Rough$3,117$4,475$5,194
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,671$9,413$10,914
Clean$6,143$8,664$10,038
Average$5,088$7,166$8,286
Rough$4,033$5,668$6,534
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 FX2 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,661$8,354$9,826
Clean$5,214$7,689$9,037
Average$4,318$6,360$7,460
Rough$3,423$5,030$5,882
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,852$5,848$6,939
Clean$3,547$5,382$6,382
Average$2,938$4,452$5,268
Rough$2,329$3,521$4,154
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 FX2 4dr SuperCab Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,974$6,776$8,304
Clean$3,660$6,236$7,638
Average$3,032$5,158$6,304
Rough$2,403$4,080$4,971
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,078$4,672$5,544
Clean$2,835$4,300$5,099
Average$2,348$3,557$4,209
Rough$1,861$2,813$3,319
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,739$8,053$9,318
Clean$5,285$7,412$8,570
Average$4,377$6,130$7,074
Rough$3,470$4,849$5,578
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,058$8,364$9,625
Clean$5,579$7,698$8,853
Average$4,621$6,367$7,307
Rough$3,663$5,036$5,762
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,746$7,013$8,252
Clean$4,371$6,455$7,589
Average$3,620$5,339$6,264
Rough$2,870$4,223$4,940
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,248$7,569$8,838
Clean$4,833$6,967$8,129
Average$4,003$5,762$6,710
Rough$3,173$4,557$5,291
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,985$8,441$9,784
Clean$5,512$7,769$8,999
Average$4,565$6,426$7,428
Rough$3,619$5,082$5,857
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 FX4 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,743$8,654$10,244
Clean$5,289$7,966$9,422
Average$4,381$6,588$7,777
Rough$3,473$5,211$6,132
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,678$8,048$9,345
Clean$5,229$7,407$8,594
Average$4,331$6,127$7,094
Rough$3,433$4,846$5,594
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,155$4,763$5,640
Clean$2,906$4,384$5,188
Average$2,407$3,626$4,282
Rough$1,908$2,868$3,377
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,084$9,215$10,385
Clean$6,524$8,482$9,551
Average$5,404$7,015$7,884
Rough$4,283$5,549$6,217
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,116$7,395$8,642
Clean$4,711$6,807$7,948
Average$3,902$5,630$6,561
Rough$3,093$4,453$5,174
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 FX2 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,116$6,122$7,218
Clean$3,790$5,634$6,639
Average$3,139$4,660$5,480
Rough$2,489$3,686$4,321
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,894$5,836$6,897
Clean$3,586$5,371$6,343
Average$2,970$4,443$5,236
Rough$2,354$3,514$4,129
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,904$5,863$6,934
Clean$3,596$5,397$6,377
Average$2,978$4,463$5,264
Rough$2,361$3,530$4,151
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,954$5,779$6,776
Clean$3,642$5,319$6,232
Average$3,016$4,399$5,145
Rough$2,391$3,479$4,057
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,499$8,043$9,434
Clean$5,064$7,403$8,677
Average$4,194$6,123$7,162
Rough$3,325$4,843$5,648
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,271$9,126$10,686
Clean$5,775$8,400$9,828
Average$4,784$6,947$8,113
Rough$3,792$5,495$6,397
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,199$5,138$6,196
Clean$2,946$4,729$5,698
Average$2,440$3,911$4,704
Rough$1,934$3,094$3,709
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,973$6,922$7,990
Clean$4,580$6,371$7,349
Average$3,793$5,270$6,066
Rough$3,007$4,168$4,783
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,544$6,526$7,609
Clean$4,185$6,006$6,998
Average$3,466$4,968$5,777
Rough$2,747$3,929$4,555
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,396$7,982$9,396
Clean$4,970$7,347$8,642
Average$4,116$6,077$7,133
Rough$3,263$4,806$5,625
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,704$6,964$8,199
Clean$4,332$6,410$7,541
Average$3,588$5,301$6,225
Rough$2,844$4,193$4,908
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,879$5,057$5,704
Clean$3,573$4,654$5,246
Average$2,959$3,849$4,330
Rough$2,346$3,045$3,414
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,455$10,158$11,637
Clean$6,866$9,349$10,703
Average$5,687$7,733$8,834
Rough$4,508$6,116$6,966
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,678$6,903$8,120
Clean$4,308$6,354$7,468
Average$3,568$5,255$6,165
Rough$2,829$4,156$4,861
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,585$8,061$9,415
Clean$5,144$7,419$8,659
Average$4,260$6,137$7,148
Rough$3,377$4,854$5,636
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,211$7,287$8,424
Clean$4,799$6,707$7,747
Average$3,975$5,547$6,395
Rough$3,151$4,387$5,043
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,426$7,331$8,375
Clean$4,997$6,747$7,702
Average$4,139$5,581$6,358
Rough$3,281$4,414$5,013
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,189$8,814$10,249
Clean$5,700$8,112$9,426
Average$4,721$6,710$7,781
Rough$3,742$5,307$6,135
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,254$6,131$7,157
Clean$3,917$5,643$6,583
Average$3,245$4,668$5,434
Rough$2,572$3,692$4,285
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,606$6,913$8,173
Clean$4,241$6,363$7,517
Average$3,513$5,262$6,205
Rough$2,785$4,162$4,893
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,559$6,659$7,807
Clean$4,199$6,129$7,181
Average$3,478$5,069$5,927
Rough$2,757$4,009$4,674
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,771$5,419$6,320
Clean$3,473$4,988$5,813
Average$2,876$4,125$4,798
Rough$2,280$3,263$3,783
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,124$7,349$8,565
Clean$4,719$6,764$7,877
Average$3,908$5,594$6,502
Rough$3,098$4,425$5,127
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,138$8,728$10,145
Clean$5,653$8,033$9,330
Average$4,682$6,644$7,702
Rough$3,711$5,255$6,073
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,245$6,292$7,411
Clean$3,910$5,791$6,816
Average$3,238$4,790$5,626
Rough$2,567$3,789$4,436
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,569$5,970$6,739
Clean$4,208$5,495$6,198
Average$3,485$4,545$5,116
Rough$2,762$3,595$4,034
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,462$7,685$8,900
Clean$5,030$7,073$8,186
Average$4,166$5,850$6,757
Rough$3,302$4,627$5,328
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,720$8,113$9,422
Clean$5,267$7,468$8,666
Average$4,363$6,176$7,153
Rough$3,458$4,885$5,640
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,113$7,546$8,876
Clean$4,709$6,946$8,164
Average$3,900$5,745$6,739
Rough$3,092$4,544$5,314
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 FX2 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,842$7,837$8,930
Clean$5,380$7,213$8,213
Average$4,456$5,966$6,780
Rough$3,532$4,719$5,346
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,903$5,760$6,775
Clean$3,594$5,301$6,231
Average$2,977$4,385$5,144
Rough$2,360$3,468$4,056
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,568$6,689$7,848
Clean$4,206$6,156$7,218
Average$3,484$5,092$5,958
Rough$2,762$4,027$4,698
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,371$6,553$7,745
Clean$4,026$6,031$7,123
Average$3,334$4,988$5,880
Rough$2,643$3,946$4,637
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,544$8,359$9,898
Clean$5,105$7,694$9,103
Average$4,229$6,363$7,514
Rough$3,352$5,033$5,925
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 FX4 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,148$7,193$8,312
Clean$4,741$6,620$7,645
Average$3,927$5,475$6,311
Rough$3,112$4,331$4,976
Sell my 2007 Ford F-150 with Edmunds

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Ford F-150 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,835 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,300 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-150 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,835 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,300 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Ford F-150, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,835 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,300 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Ford F-150. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Ford F-150 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Ford F-150 ranges from $1,861 to $5,544, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Ford F-150 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.