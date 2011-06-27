Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,298
|$6,231
|$7,289
|Clean
|$3,958
|$5,735
|$6,704
|Average
|$3,278
|$4,744
|$5,534
|Rough
|$2,599
|$3,752
|$4,363
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,741
|$6,985
|$8,212
|Clean
|$4,366
|$6,429
|$7,553
|Average
|$3,616
|$5,318
|$6,235
|Rough
|$2,867
|$4,206
|$4,916
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,684
|$6,635
|$7,703
|Clean
|$4,314
|$6,107
|$7,085
|Average
|$3,573
|$5,051
|$5,848
|Rough
|$2,832
|$3,995
|$4,611
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,882
|$5,779
|$6,815
|Clean
|$3,575
|$5,319
|$6,268
|Average
|$2,961
|$4,399
|$5,174
|Rough
|$2,347
|$3,479
|$4,079
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,745
|$10,660
|$12,257
|Clean
|$7,132
|$9,812
|$11,273
|Average
|$5,907
|$8,115
|$9,305
|Rough
|$4,683
|$6,419
|$7,337
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,428
|$8,080
|$9,528
|Clean
|$4,999
|$7,437
|$8,764
|Average
|$4,141
|$6,151
|$7,234
|Rough
|$3,282
|$4,865
|$5,704
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,405
|$6,526
|$7,684
|Clean
|$4,056
|$6,006
|$7,067
|Average
|$3,360
|$4,968
|$5,834
|Rough
|$2,663
|$3,929
|$4,600
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,279
|$6,286
|$7,384
|Clean
|$3,940
|$5,786
|$6,792
|Average
|$3,264
|$4,785
|$5,606
|Rough
|$2,587
|$3,785
|$4,421
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,282
|$8,871
|$10,287
|Clean
|$5,785
|$8,165
|$9,461
|Average
|$4,792
|$6,753
|$7,810
|Rough
|$3,798
|$5,341
|$6,158
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,776
|$8,257
|$9,616
|Clean
|$5,319
|$7,600
|$8,844
|Average
|$4,405
|$6,286
|$7,300
|Rough
|$3,492
|$4,972
|$5,756
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,689
|$7,085
|$8,395
|Clean
|$4,318
|$6,521
|$7,721
|Average
|$3,577
|$5,394
|$6,373
|Rough
|$2,835
|$4,266
|$5,026
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,410
|$6,597
|$7,793
|Clean
|$4,061
|$6,072
|$7,167
|Average
|$3,363
|$5,022
|$5,916
|Rough
|$2,666
|$3,972
|$4,665
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,654
|$6,671
|$7,774
|Clean
|$4,286
|$6,140
|$7,150
|Average
|$3,550
|$5,078
|$5,902
|Rough
|$2,814
|$4,017
|$4,654
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,155
|$7,432
|$8,677
|Clean
|$4,747
|$6,841
|$7,980
|Average
|$3,932
|$5,658
|$6,587
|Rough
|$3,117
|$4,475
|$5,194
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,671
|$9,413
|$10,914
|Clean
|$6,143
|$8,664
|$10,038
|Average
|$5,088
|$7,166
|$8,286
|Rough
|$4,033
|$5,668
|$6,534
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 FX2 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,661
|$8,354
|$9,826
|Clean
|$5,214
|$7,689
|$9,037
|Average
|$4,318
|$6,360
|$7,460
|Rough
|$3,423
|$5,030
|$5,882
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,852
|$5,848
|$6,939
|Clean
|$3,547
|$5,382
|$6,382
|Average
|$2,938
|$4,452
|$5,268
|Rough
|$2,329
|$3,521
|$4,154
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 FX2 4dr SuperCab Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,974
|$6,776
|$8,304
|Clean
|$3,660
|$6,236
|$7,638
|Average
|$3,032
|$5,158
|$6,304
|Rough
|$2,403
|$4,080
|$4,971
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,078
|$4,672
|$5,544
|Clean
|$2,835
|$4,300
|$5,099
|Average
|$2,348
|$3,557
|$4,209
|Rough
|$1,861
|$2,813
|$3,319
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,739
|$8,053
|$9,318
|Clean
|$5,285
|$7,412
|$8,570
|Average
|$4,377
|$6,130
|$7,074
|Rough
|$3,470
|$4,849
|$5,578
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,058
|$8,364
|$9,625
|Clean
|$5,579
|$7,698
|$8,853
|Average
|$4,621
|$6,367
|$7,307
|Rough
|$3,663
|$5,036
|$5,762
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,746
|$7,013
|$8,252
|Clean
|$4,371
|$6,455
|$7,589
|Average
|$3,620
|$5,339
|$6,264
|Rough
|$2,870
|$4,223
|$4,940
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,248
|$7,569
|$8,838
|Clean
|$4,833
|$6,967
|$8,129
|Average
|$4,003
|$5,762
|$6,710
|Rough
|$3,173
|$4,557
|$5,291
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,985
|$8,441
|$9,784
|Clean
|$5,512
|$7,769
|$8,999
|Average
|$4,565
|$6,426
|$7,428
|Rough
|$3,619
|$5,082
|$5,857
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 FX4 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,743
|$8,654
|$10,244
|Clean
|$5,289
|$7,966
|$9,422
|Average
|$4,381
|$6,588
|$7,777
|Rough
|$3,473
|$5,211
|$6,132
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,678
|$8,048
|$9,345
|Clean
|$5,229
|$7,407
|$8,594
|Average
|$4,331
|$6,127
|$7,094
|Rough
|$3,433
|$4,846
|$5,594
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,155
|$4,763
|$5,640
|Clean
|$2,906
|$4,384
|$5,188
|Average
|$2,407
|$3,626
|$4,282
|Rough
|$1,908
|$2,868
|$3,377
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,084
|$9,215
|$10,385
|Clean
|$6,524
|$8,482
|$9,551
|Average
|$5,404
|$7,015
|$7,884
|Rough
|$4,283
|$5,549
|$6,217
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,116
|$7,395
|$8,642
|Clean
|$4,711
|$6,807
|$7,948
|Average
|$3,902
|$5,630
|$6,561
|Rough
|$3,093
|$4,453
|$5,174
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 FX2 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,116
|$6,122
|$7,218
|Clean
|$3,790
|$5,634
|$6,639
|Average
|$3,139
|$4,660
|$5,480
|Rough
|$2,489
|$3,686
|$4,321
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,894
|$5,836
|$6,897
|Clean
|$3,586
|$5,371
|$6,343
|Average
|$2,970
|$4,443
|$5,236
|Rough
|$2,354
|$3,514
|$4,129
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,904
|$5,863
|$6,934
|Clean
|$3,596
|$5,397
|$6,377
|Average
|$2,978
|$4,463
|$5,264
|Rough
|$2,361
|$3,530
|$4,151
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,954
|$5,779
|$6,776
|Clean
|$3,642
|$5,319
|$6,232
|Average
|$3,016
|$4,399
|$5,145
|Rough
|$2,391
|$3,479
|$4,057
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,499
|$8,043
|$9,434
|Clean
|$5,064
|$7,403
|$8,677
|Average
|$4,194
|$6,123
|$7,162
|Rough
|$3,325
|$4,843
|$5,648
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,271
|$9,126
|$10,686
|Clean
|$5,775
|$8,400
|$9,828
|Average
|$4,784
|$6,947
|$8,113
|Rough
|$3,792
|$5,495
|$6,397
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,199
|$5,138
|$6,196
|Clean
|$2,946
|$4,729
|$5,698
|Average
|$2,440
|$3,911
|$4,704
|Rough
|$1,934
|$3,094
|$3,709
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,973
|$6,922
|$7,990
|Clean
|$4,580
|$6,371
|$7,349
|Average
|$3,793
|$5,270
|$6,066
|Rough
|$3,007
|$4,168
|$4,783
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,544
|$6,526
|$7,609
|Clean
|$4,185
|$6,006
|$6,998
|Average
|$3,466
|$4,968
|$5,777
|Rough
|$2,747
|$3,929
|$4,555
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,396
|$7,982
|$9,396
|Clean
|$4,970
|$7,347
|$8,642
|Average
|$4,116
|$6,077
|$7,133
|Rough
|$3,263
|$4,806
|$5,625
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,704
|$6,964
|$8,199
|Clean
|$4,332
|$6,410
|$7,541
|Average
|$3,588
|$5,301
|$6,225
|Rough
|$2,844
|$4,193
|$4,908
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,879
|$5,057
|$5,704
|Clean
|$3,573
|$4,654
|$5,246
|Average
|$2,959
|$3,849
|$4,330
|Rough
|$2,346
|$3,045
|$3,414
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,455
|$10,158
|$11,637
|Clean
|$6,866
|$9,349
|$10,703
|Average
|$5,687
|$7,733
|$8,834
|Rough
|$4,508
|$6,116
|$6,966
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,678
|$6,903
|$8,120
|Clean
|$4,308
|$6,354
|$7,468
|Average
|$3,568
|$5,255
|$6,165
|Rough
|$2,829
|$4,156
|$4,861
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,585
|$8,061
|$9,415
|Clean
|$5,144
|$7,419
|$8,659
|Average
|$4,260
|$6,137
|$7,148
|Rough
|$3,377
|$4,854
|$5,636
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,211
|$7,287
|$8,424
|Clean
|$4,799
|$6,707
|$7,747
|Average
|$3,975
|$5,547
|$6,395
|Rough
|$3,151
|$4,387
|$5,043
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,426
|$7,331
|$8,375
|Clean
|$4,997
|$6,747
|$7,702
|Average
|$4,139
|$5,581
|$6,358
|Rough
|$3,281
|$4,414
|$5,013
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,189
|$8,814
|$10,249
|Clean
|$5,700
|$8,112
|$9,426
|Average
|$4,721
|$6,710
|$7,781
|Rough
|$3,742
|$5,307
|$6,135
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,254
|$6,131
|$7,157
|Clean
|$3,917
|$5,643
|$6,583
|Average
|$3,245
|$4,668
|$5,434
|Rough
|$2,572
|$3,692
|$4,285
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,606
|$6,913
|$8,173
|Clean
|$4,241
|$6,363
|$7,517
|Average
|$3,513
|$5,262
|$6,205
|Rough
|$2,785
|$4,162
|$4,893
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,559
|$6,659
|$7,807
|Clean
|$4,199
|$6,129
|$7,181
|Average
|$3,478
|$5,069
|$5,927
|Rough
|$2,757
|$4,009
|$4,674
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,771
|$5,419
|$6,320
|Clean
|$3,473
|$4,988
|$5,813
|Average
|$2,876
|$4,125
|$4,798
|Rough
|$2,280
|$3,263
|$3,783
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,124
|$7,349
|$8,565
|Clean
|$4,719
|$6,764
|$7,877
|Average
|$3,908
|$5,594
|$6,502
|Rough
|$3,098
|$4,425
|$5,127
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,138
|$8,728
|$10,145
|Clean
|$5,653
|$8,033
|$9,330
|Average
|$4,682
|$6,644
|$7,702
|Rough
|$3,711
|$5,255
|$6,073
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,245
|$6,292
|$7,411
|Clean
|$3,910
|$5,791
|$6,816
|Average
|$3,238
|$4,790
|$5,626
|Rough
|$2,567
|$3,789
|$4,436
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,569
|$5,970
|$6,739
|Clean
|$4,208
|$5,495
|$6,198
|Average
|$3,485
|$4,545
|$5,116
|Rough
|$2,762
|$3,595
|$4,034
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,462
|$7,685
|$8,900
|Clean
|$5,030
|$7,073
|$8,186
|Average
|$4,166
|$5,850
|$6,757
|Rough
|$3,302
|$4,627
|$5,328
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,720
|$8,113
|$9,422
|Clean
|$5,267
|$7,468
|$8,666
|Average
|$4,363
|$6,176
|$7,153
|Rough
|$3,458
|$4,885
|$5,640
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,113
|$7,546
|$8,876
|Clean
|$4,709
|$6,946
|$8,164
|Average
|$3,900
|$5,745
|$6,739
|Rough
|$3,092
|$4,544
|$5,314
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 FX2 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,842
|$7,837
|$8,930
|Clean
|$5,380
|$7,213
|$8,213
|Average
|$4,456
|$5,966
|$6,780
|Rough
|$3,532
|$4,719
|$5,346
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,903
|$5,760
|$6,775
|Clean
|$3,594
|$5,301
|$6,231
|Average
|$2,977
|$4,385
|$5,144
|Rough
|$2,360
|$3,468
|$4,056
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,568
|$6,689
|$7,848
|Clean
|$4,206
|$6,156
|$7,218
|Average
|$3,484
|$5,092
|$5,958
|Rough
|$2,762
|$4,027
|$4,698
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,371
|$6,553
|$7,745
|Clean
|$4,026
|$6,031
|$7,123
|Average
|$3,334
|$4,988
|$5,880
|Rough
|$2,643
|$3,946
|$4,637
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,544
|$8,359
|$9,898
|Clean
|$5,105
|$7,694
|$9,103
|Average
|$4,229
|$6,363
|$7,514
|Rough
|$3,352
|$5,033
|$5,925
Estimated values
2007 Ford F-150 FX4 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,148
|$7,193
|$8,312
|Clean
|$4,741
|$6,620
|$7,645
|Average
|$3,927
|$5,475
|$6,311
|Rough
|$3,112
|$4,331
|$4,976