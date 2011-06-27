Estimated values
2015 Ford Focus Electric 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,470
|$8,473
|$9,556
|Clean
|$7,130
|$8,096
|$9,103
|Average
|$6,450
|$7,341
|$8,197
|Rough
|$5,770
|$6,585
|$7,291
Estimated values
2015 Ford Focus SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,458
|$8,095
|$9,787
|Clean
|$6,164
|$7,734
|$9,323
|Average
|$5,576
|$7,013
|$8,395
|Rough
|$4,988
|$6,291
|$7,467
Estimated values
2015 Ford Focus SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,557
|$8,208
|$9,914
|Clean
|$6,259
|$7,842
|$9,444
|Average
|$5,661
|$7,110
|$8,504
|Rough
|$5,064
|$6,379
|$7,564
Estimated values
2015 Ford Focus Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,985
|$9,853
|$11,791
|Clean
|$7,621
|$9,414
|$11,232
|Average
|$6,894
|$8,536
|$10,114
|Rough
|$6,167
|$7,658
|$8,996
Estimated values
2015 Ford Focus S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,903
|$7,502
|$9,148
|Clean
|$5,634
|$7,167
|$8,714
|Average
|$5,096
|$6,499
|$7,847
|Rough
|$4,559
|$5,830
|$6,980
Estimated values
2015 Ford Focus Titanium 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,222
|$10,042
|$11,935
|Clean
|$7,847
|$9,594
|$11,370
|Average
|$7,099
|$8,699
|$10,238
|Rough
|$6,350
|$7,804
|$9,106