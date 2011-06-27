  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Impala
  4. Used 2013 Chevrolet Impala
  5. Appraisal value

2013 Chevrolet Impala Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Impala LT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,050$7,526$8,807
Clean$5,714$7,113$8,307
Average$5,040$6,287$7,307
Rough$4,366$5,461$6,308
Sell my 2013 Chevrolet Impala with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Impala near you
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Impala LS 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,688$7,107$8,337
Clean$5,371$6,717$7,864
Average$4,738$5,936$6,918
Rough$4,104$5,156$5,971
Sell my 2013 Chevrolet Impala with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Impala near you
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Impala LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,284$6,534$7,622
Clean$4,990$6,175$7,189
Average$4,401$5,458$6,324
Rough$3,813$4,741$5,459
Sell my 2013 Chevrolet Impala with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Impala near you
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Impala LT Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,353$6,671$7,815
Clean$5,055$6,305$7,371
Average$4,459$5,573$6,484
Rough$3,863$4,840$5,597
Sell my 2013 Chevrolet Impala with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Impala near you
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Impala LTZ 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,760$8,351$9,734
Clean$6,384$7,893$9,182
Average$5,631$6,976$8,077
Rough$4,878$6,059$6,972
Sell my 2013 Chevrolet Impala with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Impala near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Chevrolet Impala on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Chevrolet Impala with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,990 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,175 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Impala is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Chevrolet Impala with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,990 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,175 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Chevrolet Impala, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Chevrolet Impala with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,990 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,175 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Chevrolet Impala. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Chevrolet Impala and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Chevrolet Impala ranges from $3,813 to $7,622, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Chevrolet Impala is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.