Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Impala LT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,050
|$7,526
|$8,807
|Clean
|$5,714
|$7,113
|$8,307
|Average
|$5,040
|$6,287
|$7,307
|Rough
|$4,366
|$5,461
|$6,308
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Impala LS 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,688
|$7,107
|$8,337
|Clean
|$5,371
|$6,717
|$7,864
|Average
|$4,738
|$5,936
|$6,918
|Rough
|$4,104
|$5,156
|$5,971
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Impala LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,284
|$6,534
|$7,622
|Clean
|$4,990
|$6,175
|$7,189
|Average
|$4,401
|$5,458
|$6,324
|Rough
|$3,813
|$4,741
|$5,459
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Impala LT Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,353
|$6,671
|$7,815
|Clean
|$5,055
|$6,305
|$7,371
|Average
|$4,459
|$5,573
|$6,484
|Rough
|$3,863
|$4,840
|$5,597
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Impala LTZ 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,760
|$8,351
|$9,734
|Clean
|$6,384
|$7,893
|$9,182
|Average
|$5,631
|$6,976
|$8,077
|Rough
|$4,878
|$6,059
|$6,972