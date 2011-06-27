Estimated values
2014 Jeep Wrangler Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,323
|$15,971
|$18,389
|Clean
|$12,910
|$15,460
|$17,768
|Average
|$12,085
|$14,439
|$16,526
|Rough
|$11,260
|$13,417
|$15,284
Estimated values
2014 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,385
|$19,896
|$23,100
|Clean
|$15,877
|$19,260
|$22,320
|Average
|$14,863
|$17,987
|$20,760
|Rough
|$13,848
|$16,715
|$19,200
Estimated values
2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport RHD 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,480
|$20,012
|$23,234
|Clean
|$15,970
|$19,372
|$22,450
|Average
|$14,950
|$18,092
|$20,881
|Rough
|$13,929
|$16,812
|$19,311
Estimated values
2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,848
|$18,707
|$21,321
|Clean
|$15,357
|$18,108
|$20,601
|Average
|$14,376
|$16,912
|$19,161
|Rough
|$13,395
|$15,715
|$17,721
Estimated values
2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,694
|$23,915
|$27,765
|Clean
|$19,084
|$23,150
|$26,827
|Average
|$17,865
|$21,620
|$24,952
|Rough
|$16,645
|$20,090
|$23,077
Estimated values
2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,812
|$21,957
|$24,838
|Clean
|$18,230
|$21,254
|$23,999
|Average
|$17,065
|$19,850
|$22,322
|Rough
|$15,900
|$18,446
|$20,644
Estimated values
2014 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,890
|$19,295
|$22,402
|Clean
|$15,398
|$18,678
|$21,646
|Average
|$14,414
|$17,444
|$20,133
|Rough
|$13,430
|$16,210
|$18,620