2020 Nissan Rogue Sport
What’s new
- Updated front-end styling
- Safety Shield 360 suite of advanced safety features is now standard
- Revisions to features and options between trim levels
- Part of the first Rogue Sport generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Cargo space is impressive for the class
- Small size means good maneuverability in tight city spaces
- Lots of available driving aids and tech
- Engine is underpowered and noisy
- Bumpy ride quality when equipped with optional 19-inch wheels
- Front seats aren't comfortable on long trips
2020 Nissan Rogue Sport Review
The Nissan Rogue has been one of the most popular small SUVs on the market, so it came as no surprise when Nissan decided to capitalize on the nameplate with the spinoff Rogue Sport a few years ago. Unfortunately, the Rogue Sport fails to live up to the expectations set by the Rogue.
A few standout aspects prevent the 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport from being a non-starter. For one, it's pretty practical. There's good headroom in the back for adults, and legroom surpasses what some other extra-small SUVs offer. Cargo space with the rear seats up or folded is similarly generous and borders on class-leading. The Rogue Sport also emphasizes safety: Every trim level comes standard with Nissan's Safety Shield 360 suite of advanced driver aids.
While vehicles at this price point naturally have to compromise in some aspects, the Rogue Sport makes more concessions than others. Ride comfort is unduly harsh at city speeds, and the not-so-supportive front seats make long trips a chore. Acceleration is another concern. While the engine is responsive at low speeds, you'll have to plan ahead when you want to merge onto the highway or make a lane change.
If space is a priority for your next purchase, the Nissan Rogue Sport might win you over. But those willing to give up some utility might find a more suitable rival. We're impressed by the Hyundai Kona's extensive list of features and the Kia Soul's funky, fun-to-drive personality. The Honda HR-V is almost as spacious as the Rogue but feels a little more upscale. Finally, Nissan's own Kicks is another alternative. It costs less and its interior is more premium-looking.
Our verdict6.9 / 10
How does it drive?6.5
Alas, the Rogue Sport falters in the "need for speed" department. It's one of the slowest choices available in the subcompact SUV class. In our testing, 0-60 mph acceleration took a lethargic 10.2 seconds. That's about what you get from a Toyota Prius and means that passing on the highway takes careful planning.
How comfortable is it?6.5
Otherwise, we're let down by the Rogue Sport's cabin and road manners. The stiff suspension tuning results in a rough ride over most city streets, though the ride on the highway is more acceptable. Seat comfort and support are also lacking. Wind and road noise is reasonably suppressed, but engine noise is prominent while accelerating.
How’s the interior?7.5
The seating position is fairly natural, and only tall drivers will notice the wheel is positioned a bit low. Regardless of seating position, the dashboard controls seem a little far away. They are clearly labeled, however, and only the buttons on the steering wheel feel small. The tall doors and a low step-over height make it easy to get in and out of both rows.
How’s the tech?7.5
Audio quality and center-screen resolution are weak links. The SL's six-speaker Bose audio system distorts sound at upper volumes, though the subwoofer delivers good bass. The touchscreen isn't exactly small but can seem so because it's located far away from the driver. Resolution is low, which makes seeing displayed information more difficult.
How’s the storage?7.5
There are lower anchor points for installing child safety seats in the rear outboard seating positions. Forward-facing seats should fit fine, but you'll have to slide the front seats up some for rearward-facing car seats.
How economical is it?6.5
Is it a good value?6.5
Warranty coverage is typical. Bumper-to-bumper coverage and roadside assistance are offered for three years/36,000 miles. The powertrain warranty is good for five years/60,000 miles.
Wildcard6.0
Which Rogue Sport does Edmunds recommend?
Nissan Rogue Sport models
The 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport is available in three trim levels: S, SV and SL. The S trim is pretty basic, but the SV and the SL get some desirable upgrades. All Rogue Sport trims come with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (141 horsepower, 147 lb-ft of torque) and a continuously variable automatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels. All-wheel drive is optional on all trims.
Standard feature highlights for the S include 16-inch steel wheels, a height-adjustable driver's seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats that slide and recline, a 7-inch touchscreen, and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. Also included are a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning and intervention, rear automatic braking, and forward collision warning with automatic braking and pedestrian detection.
The Rogue Sport's SV trim adds upgrades such as 17-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, roof rails, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable driver's seat and a six-speaker audio system.
Two key options packages are available for the SV. The All-Weather package adds foglights, remote engine start, heated front seats, and a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel. The Technology package includes those amenities, plus driver-seat memory settings, cloth/faux leather upholstery, and Nissan's ProPilot Assist driving aids, which essentially consist of adaptive cruise control and lane-centering.
The top-of-the-line SL trim includes nearly all of the above plus 19-inch wheels, leather upholstery, a surround-view camera system, NissanConnect emergency communications and a navigation system. An SL Premium package tops off the Rogue Sport with LED headlights, a sunroof, a power-adjustable passenger seat and an eight-speaker Bose audio system.
Sponsored cars related to the Rogue Sport
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- interior
- appearance
- spaciousness
- seats
- handling & steering
- climate control
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- fuel efficiency
- wheels & tires
- steering wheel
- driving experience
- value
- engine
Most helpful consumer reviews
Recently we leased a 2020 Rogue Sport SV and so far we are very happy with our decision. The trunk space is very good, rides well, seats are comfortable and overall a very good SUV
I just bought my SV AWD Rogue Sport 3 days ago. The gas mileage is amazing and it has quite the pep for the small engine. I think it drives smooth and is comfortable, though I haven’t taken it on a long trip just yet. I got the version with heated seats/steering wheel which I’m looking forward to this winter. My aunt has had three of these (leases them) and recently bought a new one because she loves them so much. No issues for her. We have matching red Rogues!
A lot of new features that help keep you safer while driving
Recently test drove the SV trim. Did not drive like a new car-more like a beat up rental from Hertz. Super cheap interior-good engine-great cargo area-thats it. Going back to RAV 4 the A-1 steak sauce of SUVS. Don't believe the reviews most of them are written by salesman of that brand-test drive yourself.
Features & Specs
|S 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$23,430
|MPG
|25 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|141 hp @ 6000 rpm
|S 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$24,780
|MPG
|24 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|141 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SV 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$26,250
|MPG
|24 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|141 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SV 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$24,900
|MPG
|25 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|141 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Rogue Sport safety features:
- Blind-Spot Warning
- Notifies you when there's a vehicle in the Rogue Sport's blind spot.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Warns you when the vehicle is drifting out of its lane without the turn signal engaged.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Helps avoid collisions by warning the driver of approaching vehicles while the car is in reverse.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|14.3%
Nissan Rogue Sport vs. the competition
Nissan Rogue Sport vs. Nissan Rogue
Though they share a similar name, the Nissan Rogue and the Rogue Sport are substantially different. The Rogue is larger than its sibling and far more utilitarian. The Rogue's cabin is large enough for adults to sit comfortably, and its cargo capacity behind the rear seats is roughly double that of the Rogue Sport. The Rogue isn't as competitive as others in its class, but it is a worthy upgrade over the Rogue Sport if you want to stay in the Nissan family.
Nissan Rogue Sport vs. Hyundai Kona
The Hyundai Kona offers less cargo space but is better than the Rogue Sport in almost every other way. The Kona is more comfortable overall, and its large infotainment interface is easier to use. While certainly plasticky, the Hyundai's interior doesn't feel cheap in the same way the Nissan's does. A lower starting price and broad range of trims are further Kona advantages.
Nissan Rogue Sport vs. Kia Soul
The Kia Soul — freshly redesigned for 2020 — is a better choice than the Rogue Sport in almost every way. The Soul is less expensive, has more room for tall adults, and offers more cargo space behind the second row. It's also quite fun to drive, quicker and more fuel-efficient. The only downside to Kia's smallest SUV: You can't get it with all-wheel drive.
FAQ
Is the Nissan Rogue Sport a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport:
- Updated front-end styling
- Safety Shield 360 suite of advanced safety features is now standard
- Revisions to features and options between trim levels
- Part of the first Rogue Sport generation introduced for 2017
Is the Nissan Rogue Sport reliable?
Is the 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport?
The least-expensive 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport is the 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,430.
Other versions include:
- S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $23,430
- S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $24,780
- SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $26,250
- SV 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $24,900
- SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $29,950
- SL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $28,600
What are the different models of Nissan Rogue Sport?
More about the 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport
2020 Nissan Rogue Sport Overview
The 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport is offered in the following submodels: Rogue Sport SUV. Available styles include S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and SL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT).
What do people think of the 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Rogue Sport 3.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Rogue Sport.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Rogue Sport featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport?
2020 Nissan Rogue Sport SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
The 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,045. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $5,943 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,943 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $25,102.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 19.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 8 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Nissan Rogue Sport SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
The 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $27,970. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $5,728 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,728 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,242.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 20.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 19 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Nissan Rogue Sport S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
The 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $24,525. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $6,044 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,044 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $18,481.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 24.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 36 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Nissan Rogue Sport S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
The 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $26,165. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $5,552 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,552 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $20,613.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 21.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 15 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Nissan Rogue Sport SV 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
The 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport SV 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $25,995. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport SV 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $6,169 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,169 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $19,826.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport SV 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 23.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 6 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport SV 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Nissan Rogue Sport SL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
The 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport SL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,695. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport SL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $6,065 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,065 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,630.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport SL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 20.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport SL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Nissan Rogue Sports are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport for sale near. There are currently 158 new 2020 Rogue Sports listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $24,795 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $8,497 on a used or CPO 2020 Rogue Sport available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Nissan Rogue Sports you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Nissan Rogue Sport for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $19,343.
Find a new Nissan for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $19,862.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Nissan lease specials
Related 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
- Used Dodge Charger 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2017
- Used Ford Mustang 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2021 Tesla Model 3 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Nissan Rogue
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 Sentra
- 2020 Nissan Maxima
- 2020 Nissan Murano
- 2020 Pathfinder
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- 2019 Frontier
- 2020 Nissan Versa
- Nissan LEAF 2020
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback