Edmunds Rating
6.9 / 10
Consumer Rating
(5)
2020 Nissan Rogue Sport

#14 X-Small SUV

What's new

  • Updated front-end styling
  • Safety Shield 360 suite of advanced safety features is now standard
  • Revisions to features and options between trim levels
  • Part of the first Rogue Sport generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Cargo space is impressive for the class
  • Small size means good maneuverability in tight city spaces
  • Lots of available driving aids and tech
  • Engine is underpowered and noisy
  • Bumpy ride quality when equipped with optional 19-inch wheels
  • Front seats aren't comfortable on long trips
2020 Nissan Rogue Sport Review

The Nissan Rogue has been one of the most popular small SUVs on the market, so it came as no surprise when Nissan decided to capitalize on the nameplate with the spinoff Rogue Sport a few years ago. Unfortunately, the Rogue Sport fails to live up to the expectations set by the Rogue.

A few standout aspects prevent the 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport from being a non-starter. For one, it's pretty practical. There's good headroom in the back for adults, and legroom surpasses what some other extra-small SUVs offer. Cargo space with the rear seats up or folded is similarly generous and borders on class-leading. The Rogue Sport also emphasizes safety: Every trim level comes standard with Nissan's Safety Shield 360 suite of advanced driver aids.

While vehicles at this price point naturally have to compromise in some aspects, the Rogue Sport makes more concessions than others. Ride comfort is unduly harsh at city speeds, and the not-so-supportive front seats make long trips a chore. Acceleration is another concern. While the engine is responsive at low speeds, you'll have to plan ahead when you want to merge onto the highway or make a lane change.

If space is a priority for your next purchase, the Nissan Rogue Sport might win you over. But those willing to give up some utility might find a more suitable rival. We're impressed by the Hyundai Kona's extensive list of features and the Kia Soul's funky, fun-to-drive personality. The Honda HR-V is almost as spacious as the Rogue but feels a little more upscale. Finally, Nissan's own Kicks is another alternative. It costs less and its interior is more premium-looking.

Edmunds' Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

6.9 / 10
We like that the Rogue Sport comes with a lot of advanced safety features as standard equipment. The spacious cabin and generous cargo room are nice too. But on the downside, the Rogue Sport is one of the slowest vehicles in its class. It also has an uncomfortable ride on city streets and is generally underwhelming to drive.

How does it drive?

6.5
The Rogue Sport isn't sporty, but it is competent and stable when guided through corners. The steering is vague and lifeless, but otherwise this SUV is easy to maneuver in traffic and tight parking lots. The brakes are well tuned and allow for smooth stops.

Alas, the Rogue Sport falters in the "need for speed" department. It's one of the slowest choices available in the subcompact SUV class. In our testing, 0-60 mph acceleration took a lethargic 10.2 seconds. That's about what you get from a Toyota Prius and means that passing on the highway takes careful planning.

How comfortable is it?

6.5
The Rogue Sport is below average in terms of comfort. On the positive side, we appreciate the availability of dual-zone automatic climate control and rear air vents. Its optional heated steering wheel is a rare offering in this class too.

Otherwise, we're let down by the Rogue Sport's cabin and road manners. The stiff suspension tuning results in a rough ride over most city streets, though the ride on the highway is more acceptable. Seat comfort and support are also lacking. Wind and road noise is reasonably suppressed, but engine noise is prominent while accelerating.

How’s the interior?

7.5
The Rogue Sport offers spacious seating. Headroom is generous all around, and though legroom is naturally limited given the vehicle's small size, four adults should fit with ease. Visibility out the front and side is also good thanks to the tall windows and narrow roof pillars.

The seating position is fairly natural, and only tall drivers will notice the wheel is positioned a bit low. Regardless of seating position, the dashboard controls seem a little far away. They are clearly labeled, however, and only the buttons on the steering wheel feel small. The tall doors and a low step-over height make it easy to get in and out of both rows.

How’s the tech?

7.5
The Rogue Sport's standard driver safety aids, which include blind-spot monitoring, automatic front and rear emergency braking, and lane departure warning, help its score quite a bit. Those features, along with the optional adaptive cruise control and 360-degree parking camera system, are rare at this price point. It has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, now standard in this class, along with two USB ports.

Audio quality and center-screen resolution are weak links. The SL's six-speaker Bose audio system distorts sound at upper volumes, though the subwoofer delivers good bass. The touchscreen isn't exactly small but can seem so because it's located far away from the driver. Resolution is low, which makes seeing displayed information more difficult.

How’s the storage?

7.5
The Rogue Sport has up to 22.9 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats, a solid figure. Fold the seats down and you've got one of the biggest cargo areas in the extra-small SUV class. In-cabin storage for small items is less stellar. Two cupholders, a medium-size center console, and long but skinny door pockets are average for the class. The rear door pockets are a little too small and struggle to hold a standard water bottle.

There are lower anchor points for installing child safety seats in the rear outboard seating positions. Forward-facing seats should fit fine, but you'll have to slide the front seats up some for rearward-facing car seats.

How economical is it?

6.5
The Rogue Sport is underpowered and there's no real upside for fuel economy. We tested a front-wheel-drive Rogue Sport, which the EPA estimates gets 28 mpg combined (25 city/32 highway). With all-wheel drive, that drops to 27 mpg combined (24 city/30 highway). Either way this is a little below average for this class.

Is it a good value?

6.5
The value of the Rogue Sport varies. On the entry-level end, it's competitively priced, especially when you consider the ample number of standard advanced driving aids. However, once you start looking at upper trims or add all-wheel drive, it quickly ends up being more expensive than its primary rivals. Here the Rogue Sport feels less like a bargain because of its interior, which is kitted out in cheap-looking materials.

Warranty coverage is typical. Bumper-to-bumper coverage and roadside assistance are offered for three years/36,000 miles. The powertrain warranty is good for five years/60,000 miles.

Wildcard

6.0
We could forgive the Rogue Sport's subpar acceleration if it countered with a big fuel economy advantage or some other "surprise and delight" upside. The styling is fairly sleek, but there's really nothing here that will get you excited about owning a Rogue Sport.

Which Rogue Sport does Edmunds recommend?

The midlevel SV trim is the sweet spot in the Rogue Sport lineup. It costs just a bit more than the base S and adds nice quality-of-life upgrades such as keyless entry, dual-zone climate control and an upgraded audio system. Should you want additional features, the SV also opens the door to a pair of reasonably priced option packages.

Nissan Rogue Sport models

The 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport is available in three trim levels: S, SV and SL. The S trim is pretty basic, but the SV and the SL get some desirable upgrades. All Rogue Sport trims come with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (141 horsepower, 147 lb-ft of torque) and a continuously variable automatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels. All-wheel drive is optional on all trims.

Standard feature highlights for the S include 16-inch steel wheels, a height-adjustable driver's seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats that slide and recline, a 7-inch touchscreen, and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. Also included are a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning and intervention, rear automatic braking, and forward collision warning with automatic braking and pedestrian detection.

The Rogue Sport's SV trim adds upgrades such as 17-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, roof rails, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable driver's seat and a six-speaker audio system.

Two key options packages are available for the SV. The All-Weather package adds foglights, remote engine start, heated front seats, and a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel. The Technology package includes those amenities, plus driver-seat memory settings, cloth/faux leather upholstery, and Nissan's ProPilot Assist driving aids, which essentially consist of adaptive cruise control and lane-centering.

The top-of-the-line SL trim includes nearly all of the above plus 19-inch wheels, leather upholstery, a surround-view camera system, NissanConnect emergency communications and a navigation system. An SL Premium package tops off the Rogue Sport with LED headlights, a sunroof, a power-adjustable passenger seat and an eight-speaker Bose audio system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport.

5 star reviews: 60%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 20%
1 star reviews: 20%
Average user rating: 3.6 stars based on 5 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • comfort
  • interior
  • appearance
  • spaciousness
  • seats
  • handling & steering
  • climate control
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • fuel efficiency
  • wheels & tires
  • steering wheel
  • driving experience
  • value
  • engine

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport
Rolando Masferrer Sr.,
SV 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

Recently we leased a 2020 Rogue Sport SV and so far we are very happy with our decision. The trunk space is very good, rides well, seats are comfortable and overall a very good SUV

5 out of 5 stars, Love it!
Jessntime,
SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

I just bought my SV AWD Rogue Sport 3 days ago. The gas mileage is amazing and it has quite the pep for the small engine. I think it drives smooth and is comfortable, though I haven’t taken it on a long trip just yet. I got the version with heated seats/steering wheel which I’m looking forward to this winter. My aunt has had three of these (leases them) and recently bought a new one because she loves them so much. No issues for her. We have matching red Rogues!

5 out of 5 stars, Love my Rogue
Karen Laws ,
SL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

A lot of new features that help keep you safer while driving

1 out of 5 stars, Junker in disguise
test driver,
SV 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

Recently test drove the SV trim. Did not drive like a new car-more like a beat up rental from Hertz. Super cheap interior-good engine-great cargo area-thats it. Going back to RAV 4 the A-1 steak sauce of SUVS. Don't believe the reviews most of them are written by salesman of that brand-test drive yourself.

Write a review

See all 5 reviews

Features & Specs

S 4dr SUV features & specs
S 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$23,430
MPG 25 city / 32 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower141 hp @ 6000 rpm
S 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
S 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$24,780
MPG 24 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower141 hp @ 6000 rpm
SV 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
SV 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$26,250
MPG 24 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower141 hp @ 6000 rpm
SV 4dr SUV features & specs
SV 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$24,900
MPG 25 city / 32 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower141 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Rogue Sport safety features:

Blind-Spot Warning
Notifies you when there's a vehicle in the Rogue Sport's blind spot.
Lane Departure Warning
Warns you when the vehicle is drifting out of its lane without the turn signal engaged.
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Helps avoid collisions by warning the driver of approaching vehicles while the car is in reverse.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover14.3%

Nissan Rogue Sport vs. the competition

Nissan Rogue Sport vs. Nissan Rogue

Though they share a similar name, the Nissan Rogue and the Rogue Sport are substantially different. The Rogue is larger than its sibling and far more utilitarian. The Rogue's cabin is large enough for adults to sit comfortably, and its cargo capacity behind the rear seats is roughly double that of the Rogue Sport. The Rogue isn't as competitive as others in its class, but it is a worthy upgrade over the Rogue Sport if you want to stay in the Nissan family.

Compare Nissan Rogue Sport & Nissan Rogue features

Nissan Rogue Sport vs. Hyundai Kona

The Hyundai Kona offers less cargo space but is better than the Rogue Sport in almost every other way. The Kona is more comfortable overall, and its large infotainment interface is easier to use. While certainly plasticky, the Hyundai's interior doesn't feel cheap in the same way the Nissan's does. A lower starting price and broad range of trims are further Kona advantages.

Compare Nissan Rogue Sport & Hyundai Kona features

Nissan Rogue Sport vs. Kia Soul

The Kia Soul — freshly redesigned for 2020 — is a better choice than the Rogue Sport in almost every way. The Soul is less expensive, has more room for tall adults, and offers more cargo space behind the second row. It's also quite fun to drive, quicker and more fuel-efficient. The only downside to Kia's smallest SUV: You can't get it with all-wheel drive.

Compare Nissan Rogue Sport & Kia Soul features

2020 Nissan Rogue Sport News, Release Date and Pricing

New Look and Additional Safety Features for Pint-Size SUV

Cameron Rogers by Cameron Rogers , Reviews EditorMarch 28th, 2018

Since it takes a lot of time and money to develop a car from the ground up, every model is typically on sale from five to seven years before it undergoes a full redesign. At the halfway mark, automakers often update the car in some way, typically making changes to aspects of the car they didn't get quite right the first time. For instance, Honda gave the refreshed 2019 Pilot a more intuitive infotainment system and made the nine-speed transmission a bit smoother.

At this year's Chicago Auto Show, Nissan pulled the wraps off a refresh of its small SUV, the Rogue Sport. Based on our experience with the previous iteration, there are some trouble spots that could use addressing, such as driving experience and ride quality. However, the most significant change in the pipe is that Nissan's Safety Shield 360 suite of safety features will now come standard on every Rogue Sport (no new features have been added). That's certainly a bonus for shoppers looking for a safe, affordable SUV but not a panacea.

Beyond that, the 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport debuts later this year with a new grille, front bumper and wheels, along with restyled taillights.

Minimal Changes

The 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport's new bumper makes the central grille area look larger (though the space below the emblem is mostly black plastic) yet at the same time reduces the size of the lower airdam. LED running lights slice through new faux air inlets, while redesigned foglights are better integrated and take up less space than before. The new 19-inch wheels look sharp but won't help alleviate the Rogue Sport's choppy ride quality.

Likewise, the carryover powertrain won't address the Rogue Sport's lack of motivation. The mandatory 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine continues to put out a modest 141 horsepower and 147 pound-feet of torque, and the continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) doesn't help matters. In our last instrumented test of the Rogue Sport, it needed 10.2 seconds to hit 60 mph from rest, making it one of the slowest vehicles of its kind.

One thing we've always liked about the Rogue Sport is its robust list of available advanced safety features. Last year, the Safety Shield 360 suite — consisting of forward collision alert with pedestrian detection, automatic front and rear emergency braking, lane departure warning, automatic high-beam control, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert — was introduced on the midlevel SV trim. These features are now standard on even the base 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport S.

2020 Nissan Rogue Sport Release Date and Price

The lightly refreshed 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport will arrive in dealerships this fall. Like last year's model, it will be available in S, SV and SL trims. Official pricing has not yet been announced, but we don't expect the price of SV and SL models to change much. Due to the additional safety features, the S will likely be slightly more expensive than its current base price of $23,235 (including destination).

FAQ

Is the Nissan Rogue Sport a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Rogue Sport both on the road and at the track, giving it a 6.9 out of 10. You probably care about Nissan Rogue Sport fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Rogue Sport gets an EPA-estimated 27 mpg to 28 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Rogue Sport ranges from 19.9 to 22.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Nissan Rogue Sport. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport:

  • Updated front-end styling
  • Safety Shield 360 suite of advanced safety features is now standard
  • Revisions to features and options between trim levels
  • Part of the first Rogue Sport generation introduced for 2017
Learn more

Is the Nissan Rogue Sport reliable?

To determine whether the Nissan Rogue Sport is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Rogue Sport. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Rogue Sport's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 Rogue Sport and gave it a 6.9 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Rogue Sport is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport?

The least-expensive 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport is the 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,430.

Other versions include:

  • S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $23,430
  • S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $24,780
  • SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $26,250
  • SV 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $24,900
  • SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $29,950
  • SL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $28,600
What are the different models of Nissan Rogue Sport?

If you're interested in the Nissan Rogue Sport, the next question is, which Rogue Sport model is right for you? Rogue Sport variants include S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and SV 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT). For a full list of Rogue Sport models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

2020 Nissan Rogue Sport Overview

The 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport is offered in the following submodels: Rogue Sport SUV. Available styles include S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and SL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT).

What do people think of the 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Rogue Sport 3.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Rogue Sport.

