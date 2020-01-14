2020 Nissan Rogue Sport Review

The Nissan Rogue has been one of the most popular small SUVs on the market, so it came as no surprise when Nissan decided to capitalize on the nameplate with the spinoff Rogue Sport a few years ago. Unfortunately, the Rogue Sport fails to live up to the expectations set by the Rogue. A few standout aspects prevent the 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport from being a non-starter. For one, it's pretty practical. There's good headroom in the back for adults, and legroom surpasses what some other extra-small SUVs offer. Cargo space with the rear seats up or folded is similarly generous and borders on class-leading. The Rogue Sport also emphasizes safety: Every trim level comes standard with Nissan's Safety Shield 360 suite of advanced driver aids. While vehicles at this price point naturally have to compromise in some aspects, the Rogue Sport makes more concessions than others. Ride comfort is unduly harsh at city speeds, and the not-so-supportive front seats make long trips a chore. Acceleration is another concern. While the engine is responsive at low speeds, you'll have to plan ahead when you want to merge onto the highway or make a lane change. If space is a priority for your next purchase, the Nissan Rogue Sport might win you over. But those willing to give up some utility might find a more suitable rival. We're impressed by the Hyundai Kona's extensive list of features and the Kia Soul's funky, fun-to-drive personality. The Honda HR-V is almost as spacious as the Rogue but feels a little more upscale. Finally, Nissan's own Kicks is another alternative. It costs less and its interior is more premium-looking.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 6.9 / 10

We like that the Rogue Sport comes with a lot of advanced safety features as standard equipment. The spacious cabin and generous cargo room are nice too. But on the downside, the Rogue Sport is one of the slowest vehicles in its class. It also has an uncomfortable ride on city streets and is generally underwhelming to drive.

How does it drive? 6.5

The Rogue Sport isn't sporty, but it is competent and stable when guided through corners. The steering is vague and lifeless, but otherwise this SUV is easy to maneuver in traffic and tight parking lots. The brakes are well tuned and allow for smooth stops.



Alas, the Rogue Sport falters in the "need for speed" department. It's one of the slowest choices available in the subcompact SUV class. In our testing, 0-60 mph acceleration took a lethargic 10.2 seconds. That's about what you get from a Toyota Prius and means that passing on the highway takes careful planning.

How comfortable is it? 6.5

The Rogue Sport is below average in terms of comfort. On the positive side, we appreciate the availability of dual-zone automatic climate control and rear air vents. Its optional heated steering wheel is a rare offering in this class too.



Otherwise, we're let down by the Rogue Sport's cabin and road manners. The stiff suspension tuning results in a rough ride over most city streets, though the ride on the highway is more acceptable. Seat comfort and support are also lacking. Wind and road noise is reasonably suppressed, but engine noise is prominent while accelerating.

How’s the interior? 7.5

The Rogue Sport offers spacious seating. Headroom is generous all around, and though legroom is naturally limited given the vehicle's small size, four adults should fit with ease. Visibility out the front and side is also good thanks to the tall windows and narrow roof pillars.



The seating position is fairly natural, and only tall drivers will notice the wheel is positioned a bit low. Regardless of seating position, the dashboard controls seem a little far away. They are clearly labeled, however, and only the buttons on the steering wheel feel small. The tall doors and a low step-over height make it easy to get in and out of both rows.

How’s the tech? 7.5

The Rogue Sport's standard driver safety aids, which include blind-spot monitoring, automatic front and rear emergency braking, and lane departure warning, help its score quite a bit. Those features, along with the optional adaptive cruise control and 360-degree parking camera system, are rare at this price point. It has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, now standard in this class, along with two USB ports.



Audio quality and center-screen resolution are weak links. The SL's six-speaker Bose audio system distorts sound at upper volumes, though the subwoofer delivers good bass. The touchscreen isn't exactly small but can seem so because it's located far away from the driver. Resolution is low, which makes seeing displayed information more difficult.

How’s the storage? 7.5

The Rogue Sport has up to 22.9 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats, a solid figure. Fold the seats down and you've got one of the biggest cargo areas in the extra-small SUV class. In-cabin storage for small items is less stellar. Two cupholders, a medium-size center console, and long but skinny door pockets are average for the class. The rear door pockets are a little too small and struggle to hold a standard water bottle.



There are lower anchor points for installing child safety seats in the rear outboard seating positions. Forward-facing seats should fit fine, but you'll have to slide the front seats up some for rearward-facing car seats.

How economical is it? 6.5

The Rogue Sport is underpowered and there's no real upside for fuel economy. We tested a front-wheel-drive Rogue Sport, which the EPA estimates gets 28 mpg combined (25 city/32 highway). With all-wheel drive, that drops to 27 mpg combined (24 city/30 highway). Either way this is a little below average for this class.

Is it a good value? 6.5

The value of the Rogue Sport varies. On the entry-level end, it's competitively priced, especially when you consider the ample number of standard advanced driving aids. However, once you start looking at upper trims or add all-wheel drive, it quickly ends up being more expensive than its primary rivals. Here the Rogue Sport feels less like a bargain because of its interior, which is kitted out in cheap-looking materials.



Warranty coverage is typical. Bumper-to-bumper coverage and roadside assistance are offered for three years/36,000 miles. The powertrain warranty is good for five years/60,000 miles.

Wildcard 6.0

We could forgive the Rogue Sport's subpar acceleration if it countered with a big fuel economy advantage or some other "surprise and delight" upside. The styling is fairly sleek, but there's really nothing here that will get you excited about owning a Rogue Sport.

Which Rogue Sport does Edmunds recommend?

The midlevel SV trim is the sweet spot in the Rogue Sport lineup. It costs just a bit more than the base S and adds nice quality-of-life upgrades such as keyless entry, dual-zone climate control and an upgraded audio system. Should you want additional features, the SV also opens the door to a pair of reasonably priced option packages.

Nissan Rogue Sport models

The 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport is available in three trim levels: S, SV and SL. The S trim is pretty basic, but the SV and the SL get some desirable upgrades. All Rogue Sport trims come with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (141 horsepower, 147 lb-ft of torque) and a continuously variable automatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels. All-wheel drive is optional on all trims.