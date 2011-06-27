Estimated values
2006 Nissan Pathfinder LE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,734
|$4,010
|$4,696
|Clean
|$2,525
|$3,699
|$4,331
|Average
|$2,106
|$3,076
|$3,600
|Rough
|$1,687
|$2,454
|$2,869
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Pathfinder SE Off-Road 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,037
|$2,724
|$3,092
|Clean
|$1,881
|$2,512
|$2,851
|Average
|$1,569
|$2,090
|$2,370
|Rough
|$1,257
|$1,667
|$1,889
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,144
|$3,574
|$4,344
|Clean
|$1,980
|$3,297
|$4,006
|Average
|$1,651
|$2,742
|$3,330
|Rough
|$1,323
|$2,187
|$2,654
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Pathfinder SE 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,043
|$3,065
|$3,614
|Clean
|$1,886
|$2,827
|$3,333
|Average
|$1,573
|$2,351
|$2,771
|Rough
|$1,261
|$1,876
|$2,208
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,982
|$3,317
|$4,036
|Clean
|$1,830
|$3,059
|$3,722
|Average
|$1,527
|$2,545
|$3,094
|Rough
|$1,223
|$2,030
|$2,466
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Pathfinder LE 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,551
|$3,837
|$4,529
|Clean
|$2,355
|$3,540
|$4,177
|Average
|$1,965
|$2,944
|$3,472
|Rough
|$1,574
|$2,348
|$2,767
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Pathfinder SE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,164
|$3,458
|$4,154
|Clean
|$1,998
|$3,190
|$3,831
|Average
|$1,667
|$2,653
|$3,184
|Rough
|$1,335
|$2,116
|$2,538