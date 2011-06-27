Estimated values
2004 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,687
|$2,350
|$2,716
|Clean
|$1,500
|$2,094
|$2,420
|Average
|$1,127
|$1,582
|$1,828
|Rough
|$753
|$1,070
|$1,236
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,634
|$2,217
|$2,539
|Clean
|$1,453
|$1,975
|$2,262
|Average
|$1,091
|$1,492
|$1,709
|Rough
|$730
|$1,010
|$1,155
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,867
|$2,692
|$3,146
|Clean
|$1,661
|$2,399
|$2,803
|Average
|$1,247
|$1,812
|$2,117
|Rough
|$834
|$1,226
|$1,431
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,475
|$2,098
|$2,441
|Clean
|$1,312
|$1,869
|$2,175
|Average
|$985
|$1,412
|$1,642
|Rough
|$659
|$955
|$1,110