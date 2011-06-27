  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Cube
  4. Used 2010 Nissan Cube
  5. Appraisal value

2010 Nissan Cube Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Cube 1.8 S Krom Edition 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,409$4,979$6,026
Clean$3,147$4,605$5,566
Average$2,624$3,856$4,645
Rough$2,100$3,107$3,724
Sell my 2010 Nissan Cube with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Cube near you
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Cube 1.8 S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,917$4,263$5,161
Clean$2,693$3,943$4,767
Average$2,245$3,302$3,978
Rough$1,797$2,660$3,190
Sell my 2010 Nissan Cube with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Cube near you
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,113$4,539$5,491
Clean$2,874$4,198$5,071
Average$2,396$3,515$4,232
Rough$1,918$2,833$3,393
Sell my 2010 Nissan Cube with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Cube near you
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Cube 1.8 Base 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,207$3,245$3,937
Clean$2,037$3,001$3,636
Average$1,698$2,513$3,035
Rough$1,359$2,025$2,433
Sell my 2010 Nissan Cube with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Cube near you
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Cube 1.8 S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,143$3,374$4,188
Clean$1,978$3,120$3,868
Average$1,649$2,613$3,228
Rough$1,320$2,105$2,588
Sell my 2010 Nissan Cube with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Cube near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Nissan Cube on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Nissan Cube with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,037 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,001 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Cube is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Nissan Cube with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,037 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,001 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Nissan Cube, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Nissan Cube with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,037 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,001 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Nissan Cube. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Nissan Cube and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Nissan Cube ranges from $1,359 to $3,937, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Nissan Cube is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.