Estimated values
2010 Nissan Cube 1.8 S Krom Edition 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,409
|$4,979
|$6,026
|Clean
|$3,147
|$4,605
|$5,566
|Average
|$2,624
|$3,856
|$4,645
|Rough
|$2,100
|$3,107
|$3,724
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Cube 1.8 S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,917
|$4,263
|$5,161
|Clean
|$2,693
|$3,943
|$4,767
|Average
|$2,245
|$3,302
|$3,978
|Rough
|$1,797
|$2,660
|$3,190
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,113
|$4,539
|$5,491
|Clean
|$2,874
|$4,198
|$5,071
|Average
|$2,396
|$3,515
|$4,232
|Rough
|$1,918
|$2,833
|$3,393
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Cube 1.8 Base 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,207
|$3,245
|$3,937
|Clean
|$2,037
|$3,001
|$3,636
|Average
|$1,698
|$2,513
|$3,035
|Rough
|$1,359
|$2,025
|$2,433
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Cube 1.8 S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,143
|$3,374
|$4,188
|Clean
|$1,978
|$3,120
|$3,868
|Average
|$1,649
|$2,613
|$3,228
|Rough
|$1,320
|$2,105
|$2,588