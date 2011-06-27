Used 2009 Nissan Cube Consumer Reviews
Best Car Ever!
Update: At 183000 miles i will need rear brakes soon. Small leak in one rear shock. Need a catalytic converter (my fault, left car idling with ac on for hours at a time, never over heated even on hottest days. This car is a keeper. Very comfortable and fun to drive. Lots of space inside. I travel a lot and rent many different cars, coming home to the Cube is very satisfying. Have stayed on top of maintenance. Keep a close eye on CVT fluid levels after a change. I change it in half the recommended miles, less expensive to maintain than repair. Best car I've ever owned. Bought one for wife, she felt the same, it's unique, fun, easy to drive and inexpensive to own.
Be careful
Although this car is a blast to drive it comes with a price. Over the course of 40,000 miles the car has had to have numerous significant repairs. Twice the steering lock unit went out to the tune of $950.00 each time. When that goes out it renders the vehicle useless, it will not start. The transmission went out within the first 30,000 miles. Now I'm stuck with a $25,000 paper weight. :(
I am super glad I made this purchase
(4) On 09/24/18, I was emailed for a third update for the original review that I left. Sad to say, but my updated review will not be good. My transmission is out. I have learned that the CVT transmission has a design defect. Nissan had extended the warranty on the transmissions years ago extending it to 10 years or 120, 000 miles, whichever came sooner. The cost for the transmission and labor comes to $3, 600. I have been in touch with the Nissan corporate office and we are trying to work out an out of warranty goodwill. I feel confident that they will at least pitch in on it with me since it is a design defect and I am 4, 500 miles past the 120, 000 but under the 10 years. The problem though is that I have read on the internet where a new CVT transmission was put in and then either one or two more had to be replaced after that. If I get the transmission as a goodwill, I only hope that it will hold up until my car is paid for or at least close to being paid for. I will not be purchasing another car with a CVT transmission again. Shame on Nissan. These transmissions are lemons and cannot be rebuilt. Other than the transmission, everything has held up well. (3) On 9/27/17 I was emailed for a second update on the very original review that I left (a previous update and the original review are further below). It's been a year since purchasing, still super happy. No breakdowns, normal upkeep. Took a 550 mileage (equals to 1,100 miles) vacation to Florida and only used $120.00 in fuel round trip. (2) Could not be happier........ was emailed to update my review by this site to see if anything changed with my opinion on the cube. Six month later and my opinion is still the same as written below, it has remained VERY reliable with no issues. (1) Original review. From the outside of the Cube, it looks like it has decent space. But once you get in it, the amount of space it has is even more comfortable. I am 5 feet and a 1/2 inch tall and it fits me perfectly. I did not even have to get used to driving it because I fit right into it the first time around. My husband is 6 feet 5 inches and it fits him very well. I have to load up a wheelchair for my mom and it fits right into the back. The door on the back is not a hatchback like you'd expect. It has a door that opens up like a van, only it is one door making putting things into the back all that much more easy. The controls right on the steering wheel make it easier to stay focused on the road. I like how the cruise control technology works in it. In my other car it was more difficult to manage. I get nice gas mileage as well, just as good as my old car and yet I've got better space since my old car was smaller. The only thing I would have liked to be better was for the interior cosmetics to be a little more luxurious, but the overall design of the interior is well put together nice and sturdy making me feel that it will last for many, many years to come. So, this does offset not having the luxurious feel. However, the seats feel luxurious and they are well made and where the dashboard is for the mileage is pretty cool as well as the lights that you can light up at night at the bottom where your feet sit. I highly recommend getting a cube.
Transmission problem
I purchased my 2009 Cube in July of 2009. I now have 10,500 miles on it. Recently, on a trip to view the Fall colors, I noticed a surging feeling when going over 50 mph. It was like every 10 seconds, the RPM's would rev between the 2 and 3 on the dial. Called the dealer and took it in for service. Diagnosis, a solenoid was not working properly. I have to have a brand new transmission put in the car. Yes it is under warranty, but still, this concerns me. So to everyone considering the Cube, do your research. It is a fun car to drive, you won't see yourself coming and going,it is good on gas, a piece of cake to park.. but this transmission issue had taken the glimmer off of it for me.
Faulty steering column lock
Case #29057140 - My Cube has 52,000 miles and could not be started due to the well-documented steering column lock issue. My mechanic repaired it after a delay of several weeks, just waiting for the part from Nissan. Under service bulletin NTB11-057 I requested reimbursement. I spent a week playing a "customer service" dance. The "goodwill review" I was promised resulted in a blanket denial of coverage from a csr who stated that a service bulletin only covers one replacement, which was supposedly done in 2011. Maybe it was replaced, but the lock failed again, so what difference does that make? Unclear why Nissan would refuse to replace a defective part, especially when it is for a major operational system that affects customer safety. Does NIssan really not care if a woman gets stuck in a parking lot at 11 PM because her Cube won't start when the steering column lock fails without warning? Instead of fooling around with faux phone calls and emails masquerading as customer service, Nissan should just say they don't care if people buy their cars or not. I love my Cube, but this experience with Nissan is a deal breaker.
