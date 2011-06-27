  1. Home
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,173$23,724$25,683
Clean$21,910$23,448$25,369
Average$21,384$22,895$24,742
Rough$20,858$22,342$24,116
Estimated values
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,790$23,301$25,210
Clean$21,531$23,030$24,902
Average$21,015$22,487$24,287
Rough$20,498$21,944$23,672
Estimated values
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,193$22,746$24,705
Clean$20,941$22,481$24,404
Average$20,439$21,951$23,801
Rough$19,936$21,421$23,198
Estimated values
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,395$21,903$23,804
Clean$20,153$21,647$23,514
Average$19,669$21,137$22,933
Rough$19,185$20,626$22,352
Estimated values
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,271$27,701$29,521
Clean$25,959$27,378$29,160
Average$25,336$26,732$28,440
Rough$24,713$26,087$27,719
Estimated values
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,961$26,429$28,292
Clean$24,665$26,121$27,947
Average$24,073$25,505$27,257
Rough$23,481$24,889$26,566
Estimated values
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,896$28,212$29,895
Clean$26,577$27,883$29,530
Average$25,939$27,226$28,800
Rough$25,301$26,568$28,071
Estimated values
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Altima VC-T SR 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,416$24,961$26,916
Clean$23,138$24,670$26,588
Average$22,583$24,088$25,931
Rough$22,027$23,507$25,274
Estimated values
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Altima VC-T Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,648$29,099$30,947
Clean$27,320$28,760$30,569
Average$26,664$28,081$29,814
Rough$26,008$27,403$29,059
Estimated values
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,286$24,802$26,720
Clean$23,010$24,513$26,394
Average$22,457$23,935$25,742
Rough$21,905$23,356$25,090
Estimated values
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,902$24,153$25,745
Clean$22,630$23,871$25,431
Average$22,087$23,308$24,803
Rough$21,544$22,745$24,174
Estimated values
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,057$20,514$22,347
Clean$18,831$20,275$22,075
Average$18,379$19,796$21,529
Rough$17,927$19,318$20,984
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Nissan Altima on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Nissan Altima with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,941 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,481 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Altima is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Nissan Altima with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,941 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,481 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2020 Nissan Altima, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2020 Nissan Altima with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,941 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,481 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Nissan Altima. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Nissan Altima and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 Nissan Altima ranges from $19,936 to $24,705, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Nissan Altima is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.