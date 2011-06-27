Estimated values
2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,173
|$23,724
|$25,683
|Clean
|$21,910
|$23,448
|$25,369
|Average
|$21,384
|$22,895
|$24,742
|Rough
|$20,858
|$22,342
|$24,116
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,790
|$23,301
|$25,210
|Clean
|$21,531
|$23,030
|$24,902
|Average
|$21,015
|$22,487
|$24,287
|Rough
|$20,498
|$21,944
|$23,672
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,193
|$22,746
|$24,705
|Clean
|$20,941
|$22,481
|$24,404
|Average
|$20,439
|$21,951
|$23,801
|Rough
|$19,936
|$21,421
|$23,198
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,395
|$21,903
|$23,804
|Clean
|$20,153
|$21,647
|$23,514
|Average
|$19,669
|$21,137
|$22,933
|Rough
|$19,185
|$20,626
|$22,352
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,271
|$27,701
|$29,521
|Clean
|$25,959
|$27,378
|$29,160
|Average
|$25,336
|$26,732
|$28,440
|Rough
|$24,713
|$26,087
|$27,719
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,961
|$26,429
|$28,292
|Clean
|$24,665
|$26,121
|$27,947
|Average
|$24,073
|$25,505
|$27,257
|Rough
|$23,481
|$24,889
|$26,566
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,896
|$28,212
|$29,895
|Clean
|$26,577
|$27,883
|$29,530
|Average
|$25,939
|$27,226
|$28,800
|Rough
|$25,301
|$26,568
|$28,071
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Altima VC-T SR 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,416
|$24,961
|$26,916
|Clean
|$23,138
|$24,670
|$26,588
|Average
|$22,583
|$24,088
|$25,931
|Rough
|$22,027
|$23,507
|$25,274
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Altima VC-T Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,648
|$29,099
|$30,947
|Clean
|$27,320
|$28,760
|$30,569
|Average
|$26,664
|$28,081
|$29,814
|Rough
|$26,008
|$27,403
|$29,059
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,286
|$24,802
|$26,720
|Clean
|$23,010
|$24,513
|$26,394
|Average
|$22,457
|$23,935
|$25,742
|Rough
|$21,905
|$23,356
|$25,090
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,902
|$24,153
|$25,745
|Clean
|$22,630
|$23,871
|$25,431
|Average
|$22,087
|$23,308
|$24,803
|Rough
|$21,544
|$22,745
|$24,174
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,057
|$20,514
|$22,347
|Clean
|$18,831
|$20,275
|$22,075
|Average
|$18,379
|$19,796
|$21,529
|Rough
|$17,927
|$19,318
|$20,984