Estimated values
2007 Buick Lucerne CXL V8 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,695
|$3,737
|$4,326
|Clean
|$2,456
|$3,412
|$3,945
|Average
|$1,980
|$2,761
|$3,182
|Rough
|$1,503
|$2,110
|$2,420
Estimated values
2007 Buick Lucerne CX 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,388
|$3,103
|$3,511
|Clean
|$2,176
|$2,833
|$3,202
|Average
|$1,754
|$2,292
|$2,583
|Rough
|$1,332
|$1,752
|$1,964
Estimated values
2007 Buick Lucerne CXL V6 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,604
|$3,324
|$3,736
|Clean
|$2,374
|$3,034
|$3,406
|Average
|$1,913
|$2,455
|$2,748
|Rough
|$1,452
|$1,876
|$2,089
Estimated values
2007 Buick Lucerne CXS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,919
|$3,980
|$4,579
|Clean
|$2,661
|$3,633
|$4,176
|Average
|$2,145
|$2,940
|$3,368
|Rough
|$1,628
|$2,247
|$2,561