Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Blazer LS 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$912
|$1,437
|$1,699
|Clean
|$817
|$1,288
|$1,528
|Average
|$627
|$990
|$1,186
|Rough
|$438
|$692
|$843
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Blazer 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$906
|$1,333
|$1,543
|Clean
|$812
|$1,195
|$1,388
|Average
|$623
|$918
|$1,077
|Rough
|$435
|$642
|$766
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Blazer LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$870
|$1,338
|$1,571
|Clean
|$780
|$1,199
|$1,413
|Average
|$599
|$921
|$1,096
|Rough
|$418
|$644
|$780
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Blazer 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$896
|$1,498
|$1,800
|Clean
|$803
|$1,343
|$1,619
|Average
|$617
|$1,032
|$1,256
|Rough
|$430
|$721
|$893
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Blazer 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$723
|$1,209
|$1,453
|Clean
|$648
|$1,084
|$1,306
|Average
|$497
|$833
|$1,013
|Rough
|$347
|$582
|$721
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Blazer LT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$876
|$1,428
|$1,706
|Clean
|$785
|$1,280
|$1,534
|Average
|$603
|$984
|$1,190
|Rough
|$421
|$688
|$846
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Blazer LT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$781
|$1,228
|$1,453
|Clean
|$699
|$1,101
|$1,306
|Average
|$537
|$846
|$1,013
|Rough
|$375
|$591
|$721
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Blazer 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$819
|$1,292
|$1,529
|Clean
|$733
|$1,158
|$1,375
|Average
|$563
|$890
|$1,067
|Rough
|$393
|$622
|$759
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Blazer LS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$820
|$1,242
|$1,453
|Clean
|$735
|$1,113
|$1,306
|Average
|$564
|$855
|$1,013
|Rough
|$394
|$598
|$721
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Blazer LS 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$930
|$1,457
|$1,720
|Clean
|$834
|$1,306
|$1,547
|Average
|$640
|$1,003
|$1,200
|Rough
|$447
|$701
|$853