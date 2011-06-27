  1. Home
1995 Chevrolet Blazer Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Blazer LS 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$912$1,437$1,699
Clean$817$1,288$1,528
Average$627$990$1,186
Rough$438$692$843
Estimated values
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Blazer 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$906$1,333$1,543
Clean$812$1,195$1,388
Average$623$918$1,077
Rough$435$642$766
Estimated values
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Blazer LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$870$1,338$1,571
Clean$780$1,199$1,413
Average$599$921$1,096
Rough$418$644$780
Estimated values
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Blazer 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$896$1,498$1,800
Clean$803$1,343$1,619
Average$617$1,032$1,256
Rough$430$721$893
Estimated values
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Blazer 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$723$1,209$1,453
Clean$648$1,084$1,306
Average$497$833$1,013
Rough$347$582$721
Estimated values
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Blazer LT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$876$1,428$1,706
Clean$785$1,280$1,534
Average$603$984$1,190
Rough$421$688$846
Estimated values
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Blazer LT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$781$1,228$1,453
Clean$699$1,101$1,306
Average$537$846$1,013
Rough$375$591$721
Estimated values
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Blazer 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$819$1,292$1,529
Clean$733$1,158$1,375
Average$563$890$1,067
Rough$393$622$759
Estimated values
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Blazer LS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$820$1,242$1,453
Clean$735$1,113$1,306
Average$564$855$1,013
Rough$394$598$721
Estimated values
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Blazer LS 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$930$1,457$1,720
Clean$834$1,306$1,547
Average$640$1,003$1,200
Rough$447$701$853
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1995 Chevrolet Blazer on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1995 Chevrolet Blazer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $785 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,280 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Blazer is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1995 Chevrolet Blazer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $785 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,280 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1995 Chevrolet Blazer, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1995 Chevrolet Blazer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $785 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,280 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1995 Chevrolet Blazer. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1995 Chevrolet Blazer and see how it feels.
The value of a used 1995 Chevrolet Blazer ranges from $421 to $1,706, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
To understand if the 1995 Chevrolet Blazer is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it's priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.