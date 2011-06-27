Estimated values
2011 Buick LaCrosse CXS 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,130
|$8,766
|$9,953
|Clean
|$6,621
|$8,149
|$9,244
|Average
|$5,605
|$6,915
|$7,827
|Rough
|$4,588
|$5,681
|$6,410
Estimated values
2011 Buick LaCrosse CXL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,939
|$8,532
|$9,689
|Clean
|$6,444
|$7,932
|$8,999
|Average
|$5,454
|$6,731
|$7,619
|Rough
|$4,465
|$5,530
|$6,240
Estimated values
2011 Buick LaCrosse CX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,924
|$7,451
|$8,555
|Clean
|$5,501
|$6,927
|$7,946
|Average
|$4,656
|$5,878
|$6,728
|Rough
|$3,812
|$4,829
|$5,510
Estimated values
2011 Buick LaCrosse CXL 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,248
|$7,752
|$8,843
|Clean
|$5,802
|$7,207
|$8,214
|Average
|$4,911
|$6,116
|$6,954
|Rough
|$4,020
|$5,025
|$5,695