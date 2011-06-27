Estimated values
2013 Acura RDX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,851
|$13,096
|$15,012
|Clean
|$10,399
|$12,540
|$14,345
|Average
|$9,495
|$11,428
|$13,010
|Rough
|$8,591
|$10,316
|$11,675
Estimated values
2013 Acura RDX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,530
|$12,721
|$14,590
|Clean
|$10,092
|$12,181
|$13,941
|Average
|$9,215
|$11,100
|$12,644
|Rough
|$8,337
|$10,020
|$11,347
Estimated values
2013 Acura RDX Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,476
|$13,753
|$15,698
|Clean
|$10,998
|$13,169
|$15,000
|Average
|$10,042
|$12,001
|$13,604
|Rough
|$9,086
|$10,833
|$12,209
Estimated values
2013 Acura RDX Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,835
|$14,139
|$16,110
|Clean
|$11,342
|$13,539
|$15,394
|Average
|$10,356
|$12,338
|$13,961
|Rough
|$9,370
|$11,137
|$12,529