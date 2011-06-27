Estimated values
2001 Toyota Sequoia SR5 2WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,896
|$2,689
|$3,117
|Clean
|$1,704
|$2,417
|$2,801
|Average
|$1,319
|$1,871
|$2,169
|Rough
|$934
|$1,326
|$1,537
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,046
|$2,939
|$3,421
|Clean
|$1,838
|$2,641
|$3,074
|Average
|$1,423
|$2,045
|$2,380
|Rough
|$1,008
|$1,449
|$1,686
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,507
|$3,547
|$4,108
|Clean
|$2,253
|$3,187
|$3,692
|Average
|$1,744
|$2,468
|$2,858
|Rough
|$1,235
|$1,748
|$2,025
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Sequoia Limited 2WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,343
|$3,304
|$3,822
|Clean
|$2,105
|$2,969
|$3,434
|Average
|$1,630
|$2,299
|$2,659
|Rough
|$1,154
|$1,629
|$1,884