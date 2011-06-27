Estimated values
1993 Cadillac Eldorado 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$815
|$1,451
|$1,799
|Clean
|$726
|$1,296
|$1,607
|Average
|$547
|$985
|$1,222
|Rough
|$369
|$675
|$838
Estimated values
1993 Cadillac Eldorado Touring 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,131
|$1,749
|$2,089
|Clean
|$1,007
|$1,562
|$1,866
|Average
|$759
|$1,188
|$1,419
|Rough
|$512
|$814
|$972