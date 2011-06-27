Estimated values
2001 Toyota 4Runner SR5 2WD 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,342
|$3,711
|$4,411
|Clean
|$2,111
|$3,345
|$3,985
|Average
|$1,651
|$2,613
|$3,133
|Rough
|$1,190
|$1,882
|$2,280
Estimated values
2001 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4WD 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,364
|$3,934
|$4,739
|Clean
|$2,131
|$3,546
|$4,281
|Average
|$1,666
|$2,771
|$3,366
|Rough
|$1,201
|$1,995
|$2,450
Estimated values
2001 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,953
|$4,437
|$5,192
|Clean
|$2,663
|$3,999
|$4,690
|Average
|$2,082
|$3,125
|$3,687
|Rough
|$1,500
|$2,250
|$2,684
Estimated values
2001 Toyota 4Runner Limited 2WD 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,696
|$4,128
|$4,859
|Clean
|$2,430
|$3,721
|$4,390
|Average
|$1,900
|$2,907
|$3,451
|Rough
|$1,369
|$2,093
|$2,512