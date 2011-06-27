  1. Home
2009 Chevrolet Cobalt Value

Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Cobalt LS 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,834$2,468$2,849
Clean$1,683$2,271$2,623
Average$1,381$1,878$2,170
Rough$1,079$1,484$1,718
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Cobalt XFE 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,974$2,744$3,205
Clean$1,811$2,525$2,950
Average$1,487$2,088$2,441
Rough$1,162$1,650$1,932
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Cobalt LT 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,071$2,802$3,242
Clean$1,900$2,579$2,984
Average$1,560$2,132$2,470
Rough$1,219$1,685$1,955
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Cobalt SS 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,486$3,236$3,686
Clean$2,282$2,978$3,393
Average$1,873$2,462$2,808
Rough$1,464$1,946$2,223
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Cobalt LT 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,986$2,891$3,431
Clean$1,822$2,660$3,159
Average$1,496$2,199$2,614
Rough$1,169$1,739$2,069
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Cobalt XFE 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,774$2,354$2,702
Clean$1,629$2,166$2,487
Average$1,337$1,791$2,058
Rough$1,045$1,415$1,629
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Cobalt SS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,052$4,331$5,094
Clean$2,801$3,986$4,690
Average$2,299$3,295$3,881
Rough$1,797$2,604$3,072
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Cobalt LS 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,953$2,692$3,134
Clean$1,793$2,477$2,885
Average$1,471$2,048$2,388
Rough$1,150$1,619$1,890
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,811 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,525 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Cobalt is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,811 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,525 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,811 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,525 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt ranges from $1,162 to $3,205, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
To understand if the 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings.