Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Cobalt LS 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,834
|$2,468
|$2,849
|Clean
|$1,683
|$2,271
|$2,623
|Average
|$1,381
|$1,878
|$2,170
|Rough
|$1,079
|$1,484
|$1,718
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Cobalt XFE 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,974
|$2,744
|$3,205
|Clean
|$1,811
|$2,525
|$2,950
|Average
|$1,487
|$2,088
|$2,441
|Rough
|$1,162
|$1,650
|$1,932
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Cobalt LT 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,071
|$2,802
|$3,242
|Clean
|$1,900
|$2,579
|$2,984
|Average
|$1,560
|$2,132
|$2,470
|Rough
|$1,219
|$1,685
|$1,955
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Cobalt SS 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,486
|$3,236
|$3,686
|Clean
|$2,282
|$2,978
|$3,393
|Average
|$1,873
|$2,462
|$2,808
|Rough
|$1,464
|$1,946
|$2,223
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Cobalt LT 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,986
|$2,891
|$3,431
|Clean
|$1,822
|$2,660
|$3,159
|Average
|$1,496
|$2,199
|$2,614
|Rough
|$1,169
|$1,739
|$2,069
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Cobalt XFE 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,774
|$2,354
|$2,702
|Clean
|$1,629
|$2,166
|$2,487
|Average
|$1,337
|$1,791
|$2,058
|Rough
|$1,045
|$1,415
|$1,629
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Cobalt SS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,052
|$4,331
|$5,094
|Clean
|$2,801
|$3,986
|$4,690
|Average
|$2,299
|$3,295
|$3,881
|Rough
|$1,797
|$2,604
|$3,072
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Cobalt LS 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,953
|$2,692
|$3,134
|Clean
|$1,793
|$2,477
|$2,885
|Average
|$1,471
|$2,048
|$2,388
|Rough
|$1,150
|$1,619
|$1,890