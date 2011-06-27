Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,915
|$24,795
|$25,871
|Clean
|$23,475
|$24,334
|$25,385
|Average
|$22,593
|$23,412
|$24,414
|Rough
|$21,711
|$22,490
|$23,443
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,324
|$20,341
|$21,585
|Clean
|$18,968
|$19,963
|$21,180
|Average
|$18,255
|$19,207
|$20,369
|Rough
|$17,543
|$18,450
|$19,559
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,308
|$30,056
|$30,970
|Clean
|$28,768
|$29,497
|$30,389
|Average
|$27,687
|$28,379
|$29,226
|Rough
|$26,607
|$27,261
|$28,063
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,461
|$27,285
|$28,292
|Clean
|$25,973
|$26,778
|$27,761
|Average
|$24,997
|$25,763
|$26,699
|Rough
|$24,022
|$24,748
|$25,637
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,311
|$27,247
|$28,390
|Clean
|$25,826
|$26,740
|$27,857
|Average
|$24,856
|$25,727
|$26,792
|Rough
|$23,886
|$24,713
|$25,726
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab SB w/Prod. End 12/18 (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,123
|$18,089
|$19,269
|Clean
|$16,808
|$17,752
|$18,907
|Average
|$16,176
|$17,079
|$18,184
|Rough
|$15,545
|$16,407
|$17,461
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,302
|$24,574
|$26,131
|Clean
|$22,872
|$24,117
|$25,640
|Average
|$22,013
|$23,203
|$24,659
|Rough
|$21,154
|$22,289
|$23,678
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,250
|$29,048
|$30,023
|Clean
|$27,730
|$28,508
|$29,459
|Average
|$26,688
|$27,428
|$28,332
|Rough
|$25,647
|$26,347
|$27,205
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft.SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,242
|$30,064
|$31,069
|Clean
|$28,703
|$29,505
|$30,486
|Average
|$27,625
|$28,387
|$29,319
|Rough
|$26,546
|$27,269
|$28,153
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,308
|$30,056
|$30,970
|Clean
|$28,768
|$29,497
|$30,389
|Average
|$27,687
|$28,379
|$29,226
|Rough
|$26,607
|$27,261
|$28,063
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,258
|$26,986
|$27,875
|Clean
|$25,774
|$26,484
|$27,352
|Average
|$24,805
|$25,480
|$26,305
|Rough
|$23,837
|$24,477
|$25,259
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,433
|$33,090
|$33,893
|Clean
|$31,835
|$32,474
|$33,257
|Average
|$30,639
|$31,244
|$31,984
|Rough
|$29,444
|$30,013
|$30,712
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,900
|$23,814
|$24,933
|Clean
|$22,478
|$23,371
|$24,465
|Average
|$21,633
|$22,485
|$23,529
|Rough
|$20,789
|$21,600
|$22,593
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,297
|$32,919
|$33,679
|Clean
|$31,702
|$32,307
|$33,047
|Average
|$30,511
|$31,083
|$31,782
|Rough
|$29,320
|$29,858
|$30,518
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,486
|$36,170
|$37,005
|Clean
|$34,832
|$35,497
|$36,311
|Average
|$33,524
|$34,152
|$34,922
|Rough
|$32,216
|$32,807
|$33,532
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,217
|$26,145
|$27,279
|Clean
|$24,752
|$25,659
|$26,767
|Average
|$23,822
|$24,686
|$25,743
|Rough
|$22,893
|$23,714
|$24,719
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,586
|$30,325
|$31,229
|Clean
|$29,040
|$29,761
|$30,643
|Average
|$27,950
|$28,633
|$29,470
|Rough
|$26,859
|$27,505
|$28,298
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB w/Prod. End 12/18 (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,578
|$20,817
|$22,333
|Clean
|$19,217
|$20,430
|$21,913
|Average
|$18,495
|$19,656
|$21,075
|Rough
|$17,773
|$18,881
|$20,237
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,193
|$27,999
|$28,983
|Clean
|$26,692
|$27,478
|$28,439
|Average
|$25,689
|$26,437
|$27,351
|Rough
|$24,687
|$25,395
|$26,263
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,052
|$24,009
|$25,179
|Clean
|$22,627
|$23,562
|$24,706
|Average
|$21,777
|$22,669
|$23,761
|Rough
|$20,927
|$21,776
|$22,816
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,807
|$37,516
|$38,382
|Clean
|$36,128
|$36,819
|$37,662
|Average
|$34,771
|$35,423
|$36,221
|Rough
|$33,414
|$34,028
|$34,780
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,918
|$27,731
|$28,724
|Clean
|$26,422
|$27,216
|$28,185
|Average
|$25,430
|$26,184
|$27,107
|Rough
|$24,437
|$25,153
|$26,028
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,834
|$19,305
|$19,882
|Clean
|$18,487
|$18,946
|$19,509
|Average
|$17,792
|$18,228
|$18,762
|Rough
|$17,098
|$17,510
|$18,016