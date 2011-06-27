  1. Home
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,915$24,795$25,871
Clean$23,475$24,334$25,385
Average$22,593$23,412$24,414
Rough$21,711$22,490$23,443
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,324$20,341$21,585
Clean$18,968$19,963$21,180
Average$18,255$19,207$20,369
Rough$17,543$18,450$19,559
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,308$30,056$30,970
Clean$28,768$29,497$30,389
Average$27,687$28,379$29,226
Rough$26,607$27,261$28,063
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,461$27,285$28,292
Clean$25,973$26,778$27,761
Average$24,997$25,763$26,699
Rough$24,022$24,748$25,637
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,311$27,247$28,390
Clean$25,826$26,740$27,857
Average$24,856$25,727$26,792
Rough$23,886$24,713$25,726
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab SB w/Prod. End 12/18 (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,123$18,089$19,269
Clean$16,808$17,752$18,907
Average$16,176$17,079$18,184
Rough$15,545$16,407$17,461
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,302$24,574$26,131
Clean$22,872$24,117$25,640
Average$22,013$23,203$24,659
Rough$21,154$22,289$23,678
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,250$29,048$30,023
Clean$27,730$28,508$29,459
Average$26,688$27,428$28,332
Rough$25,647$26,347$27,205
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft.SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,242$30,064$31,069
Clean$28,703$29,505$30,486
Average$27,625$28,387$29,319
Rough$26,546$27,269$28,153
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,308$30,056$30,970
Clean$28,768$29,497$30,389
Average$27,687$28,379$29,226
Rough$26,607$27,261$28,063
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,258$26,986$27,875
Clean$25,774$26,484$27,352
Average$24,805$25,480$26,305
Rough$23,837$24,477$25,259
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,433$33,090$33,893
Clean$31,835$32,474$33,257
Average$30,639$31,244$31,984
Rough$29,444$30,013$30,712
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,900$23,814$24,933
Clean$22,478$23,371$24,465
Average$21,633$22,485$23,529
Rough$20,789$21,600$22,593
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,297$32,919$33,679
Clean$31,702$32,307$33,047
Average$30,511$31,083$31,782
Rough$29,320$29,858$30,518
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,486$36,170$37,005
Clean$34,832$35,497$36,311
Average$33,524$34,152$34,922
Rough$32,216$32,807$33,532
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,217$26,145$27,279
Clean$24,752$25,659$26,767
Average$23,822$24,686$25,743
Rough$22,893$23,714$24,719
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,586$30,325$31,229
Clean$29,040$29,761$30,643
Average$27,950$28,633$29,470
Rough$26,859$27,505$28,298
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB w/Prod. End 12/18 (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,578$20,817$22,333
Clean$19,217$20,430$21,913
Average$18,495$19,656$21,075
Rough$17,773$18,881$20,237
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,193$27,999$28,983
Clean$26,692$27,478$28,439
Average$25,689$26,437$27,351
Rough$24,687$25,395$26,263
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,052$24,009$25,179
Clean$22,627$23,562$24,706
Average$21,777$22,669$23,761
Rough$20,927$21,776$22,816
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,807$37,516$38,382
Clean$36,128$36,819$37,662
Average$34,771$35,423$36,221
Rough$33,414$34,028$34,780
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,918$27,731$28,724
Clean$26,422$27,216$28,185
Average$25,430$26,184$27,107
Rough$24,437$25,153$26,028
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,834$19,305$19,882
Clean$18,487$18,946$19,509
Average$17,792$18,228$18,762
Rough$17,098$17,510$18,016
Sell my 2019 Chevrolet Colorado with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Colorado near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Chevrolet Colorado on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Chevrolet Colorado with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,808 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,752 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Colorado is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Chevrolet Colorado with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,808 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,752 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Chevrolet Colorado, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Chevrolet Colorado with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,808 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,752 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Chevrolet Colorado. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Chevrolet Colorado and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Chevrolet Colorado ranges from $15,545 to $19,269, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Chevrolet Colorado is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.