Estimated values
1998 Toyota 4Runner 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,484
|$2,429
|$2,903
|Clean
|$1,331
|$2,178
|$2,611
|Average
|$1,023
|$1,676
|$2,028
|Rough
|$716
|$1,174
|$1,445
Estimated values
1998 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,168
|$3,709
|$4,485
|Clean
|$1,944
|$3,326
|$4,035
|Average
|$1,495
|$2,559
|$3,134
|Rough
|$1,046
|$1,793
|$2,233
Estimated values
1998 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,840
|$3,123
|$3,768
|Clean
|$1,650
|$2,800
|$3,389
|Average
|$1,269
|$2,155
|$2,632
|Rough
|$888
|$1,510
|$1,876
Estimated values
1998 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,931
|$3,282
|$3,962
|Clean
|$1,731
|$2,943
|$3,564
|Average
|$1,331
|$2,265
|$2,768
|Rough
|$931
|$1,586
|$1,972
Estimated values
1998 Toyota 4Runner 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,758
|$2,773
|$3,279
|Clean
|$1,576
|$2,486
|$2,950
|Average
|$1,212
|$1,913
|$2,291
|Rough
|$848
|$1,340
|$1,632
Estimated values
1998 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,382
|$3,944
|$4,727
|Clean
|$2,136
|$3,537
|$4,253
|Average
|$1,643
|$2,722
|$3,303
|Rough
|$1,149
|$1,906
|$2,353