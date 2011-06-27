  1. Home
2000 Toyota Tundra Value

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,439$3,503$4,037
Clean$2,182$3,135$3,621
Average$1,669$2,397$2,789
Rough$1,155$1,659$1,957
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,907$4,485$5,284
Clean$2,601$4,012$4,740
Average$1,989$3,068$3,650
Rough$1,377$2,123$2,561
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,634$2,540$2,999
Clean$1,462$2,272$2,690
Average$1,118$1,738$2,071
Rough$774$1,203$1,453
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,088$4,430$5,103
Clean$2,763$3,963$4,577
Average$2,112$3,030$3,525
Rough$1,462$2,097$2,473
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Tundra SR5 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,622$3,917$4,571
Clean$2,346$3,505$4,100
Average$1,794$2,680$3,158
Rough$1,242$1,855$2,215
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,385$3,694$4,358
Clean$2,134$3,305$3,909
Average$1,632$2,527$3,010
Rough$1,130$1,749$2,112
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,349$5,040$5,895
Clean$2,996$4,510$5,288
Average$2,291$3,448$4,072
Rough$1,586$2,387$2,857
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,612$3,961$4,643
Clean$2,337$3,544$4,165
Average$1,787$2,710$3,207
Rough$1,237$1,875$2,250
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Tundra SR5 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,351$3,590$4,217
Clean$2,104$3,212$3,782
Average$1,609$2,456$2,913
Rough$1,113$1,700$2,043
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2000 Toyota Tundra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,462 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,272 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2000 Toyota Tundra. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2000 Toyota Tundra and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 2000 Toyota Tundra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings.