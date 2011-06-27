Estimated values
2000 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,439
|$3,503
|$4,037
|Clean
|$2,182
|$3,135
|$3,621
|Average
|$1,669
|$2,397
|$2,789
|Rough
|$1,155
|$1,659
|$1,957
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,907
|$4,485
|$5,284
|Clean
|$2,601
|$4,012
|$4,740
|Average
|$1,989
|$3,068
|$3,650
|Rough
|$1,377
|$2,123
|$2,561
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,634
|$2,540
|$2,999
|Clean
|$1,462
|$2,272
|$2,690
|Average
|$1,118
|$1,738
|$2,071
|Rough
|$774
|$1,203
|$1,453
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,088
|$4,430
|$5,103
|Clean
|$2,763
|$3,963
|$4,577
|Average
|$2,112
|$3,030
|$3,525
|Rough
|$1,462
|$2,097
|$2,473
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Tundra SR5 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,622
|$3,917
|$4,571
|Clean
|$2,346
|$3,505
|$4,100
|Average
|$1,794
|$2,680
|$3,158
|Rough
|$1,242
|$1,855
|$2,215
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,385
|$3,694
|$4,358
|Clean
|$2,134
|$3,305
|$3,909
|Average
|$1,632
|$2,527
|$3,010
|Rough
|$1,130
|$1,749
|$2,112
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,349
|$5,040
|$5,895
|Clean
|$2,996
|$4,510
|$5,288
|Average
|$2,291
|$3,448
|$4,072
|Rough
|$1,586
|$2,387
|$2,857
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,612
|$3,961
|$4,643
|Clean
|$2,337
|$3,544
|$4,165
|Average
|$1,787
|$2,710
|$3,207
|Rough
|$1,237
|$1,875
|$2,250
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Tundra SR5 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,351
|$3,590
|$4,217
|Clean
|$2,104
|$3,212
|$3,782
|Average
|$1,609
|$2,456
|$2,913
|Rough
|$1,113
|$1,700
|$2,043