Estimated values
2010 Nissan Altima 3.5 SR 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,128
|$6,445
|$7,316
|Clean
|$4,731
|$5,953
|$6,753
|Average
|$3,936
|$4,967
|$5,627
|Rough
|$3,142
|$3,981
|$4,501
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,939
|$5,163
|$5,967
|Clean
|$3,634
|$4,768
|$5,508
|Average
|$3,024
|$3,978
|$4,590
|Rough
|$2,413
|$3,189
|$3,672
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,629
|$4,765
|$5,511
|Clean
|$3,348
|$4,401
|$5,087
|Average
|$2,786
|$3,672
|$4,239
|Rough
|$2,223
|$2,943
|$3,391
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Altima 3.5 SR 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,665
|$6,014
|$6,901
|Clean
|$4,304
|$5,554
|$6,370
|Average
|$3,581
|$4,634
|$5,308
|Rough
|$2,858
|$3,714
|$4,246
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,111
|$5,404
|$6,253
|Clean
|$3,792
|$4,991
|$5,772
|Average
|$3,155
|$4,164
|$4,809
|Rough
|$2,518
|$3,338
|$3,847
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,262
|$5,619
|$6,511
|Clean
|$3,932
|$5,189
|$6,010
|Average
|$3,271
|$4,330
|$5,008
|Rough
|$2,611
|$3,470
|$4,006
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Altima 3.5 SR 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,068
|$5,367
|$6,221
|Clean
|$3,753
|$4,957
|$5,743
|Average
|$3,122
|$4,136
|$4,785
|Rough
|$2,492
|$3,315
|$3,828