Estimated values
1998 Nissan Altima SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$944
|$1,742
|$2,180
|Clean
|$827
|$1,529
|$1,914
|Average
|$592
|$1,104
|$1,381
|Rough
|$358
|$680
|$849
Estimated values
1998 Nissan Altima XE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$917
|$1,536
|$1,876
|Clean
|$803
|$1,348
|$1,647
|Average
|$575
|$974
|$1,189
|Rough
|$348
|$599
|$731
Estimated values
1998 Nissan Altima GXE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$933
|$1,689
|$2,105
|Clean
|$817
|$1,483
|$1,848
|Average
|$585
|$1,071
|$1,334
|Rough
|$354
|$659
|$820
Estimated values
1998 Nissan Altima GLE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,122
|$1,974
|$2,442
|Clean
|$983
|$1,733
|$2,144
|Average
|$704
|$1,252
|$1,548
|Rough
|$426
|$770
|$952