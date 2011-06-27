  1. Home
Used 2007 Mitsubishi Raider Consumer Reviews

21 reviews
Good truck inexperienced service

james2468, 08/11/2010
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

INQUIRY DETAILS I have a 2007 Raider extended cab trouble free for so far, 81,000 miles. It's like a Dakota but only 3/4 of the cost and a bit more style.The V6 does not have a lot of power for towing but it sure uses a lot less gas than my F150 did. Quiet and stable on the highway, good trade off between load carrying and ride. I would buy another one. The only thing I would change is the factory Goodyear tires wore out fast and had poor traction in the rain and snow. This truck is basically a dodge underneath and the Mitsubishi dealership knows not much about them. When the truck has 17,000 miles they recommended that the transmission would need some work on warranty.

Raider Review

tmac, 03/09/2008
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

Great truck for the money, excellent ride, and a lot of head, and leg room. Great warranty, nice six speed! Nice body features. Gas mileage a bit costly, but now days what isn't?

Good deal

lajestut, 10/01/2009
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

Just bought the truck. Was looking for value, and found it in this truck. Original MSRP was $29.5K, but I bought mine for $13.2K, with only 21,000 miles on the odo. Lucky to have found this one. Used Dakotas are selling for more. I guess not too many are aware of this truck. If you're in the market for a Dakota, definitely look at the Mitsu. It's the same truck underneath. By the way, checking the internet is the way to go. My truck was stickered on the lot for $17.9K.

Rain Rain Go Away

wishididnotbuy, 04/15/2015
LS 4dr Double Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A)
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Bought a 2007 Raider and when it rains...it rains inside the truck on the passenger side floorboard. According to Mitsubishi, I am the only one with this problem! Lucky Me

2007 Raider

Gil, 04/17/2008
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Great truck for the price. The only complaint I have is that it has some road noise. Other than that I love it.

