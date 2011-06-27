  1. Home
1996 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

For the last time, Mitsubishi is marketing its Japanese-built compact pickup--the company's only small truck. Only a two-wheel-drive version is available, with a standard cab in a single trim level. The prior Macrocab and four-wheel-drive system are gone for good. So is the V6 engine choice.

Don't look for an airbag or antilock braking in a Mighty Max. You can, however, get a new compact-disc player as an option, as well as a new day/night mirror. Bench seating for three is upholstered with a new knit fabric. Storage space behind the seat is meager. Power steering and air conditioning cost extra.

Performance with five-speed manual shift is passable, but the 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine weakens somewhat when coupled to the four-speed automatic transmission. Mighty Max is something of a misnomer, now that the V6 engine and 4WD powertrain have departed.

Though moderately priced, Mitsubishi's small-scale pickup doesn't rank as a top choice. Prices might be lower yet as their lifespan draws to a close, and they've been overtaken by more modern light trucks, but the Mighty Max's remaining merits just aren't tempting enough to inspire excitement on the showroom floor.

1996 Highlights

No changes this year, the Mighty Max's last.

I Love this truck
Elmer,04/04/2005
I really love this truck. It has 237,000 mil. and still strong, very fun to drive. Theres no other like this.
excellent
juslin,05/03/2003
all i can say is excellent.
See all 2 reviews of the 1996 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup
Write a review

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1996 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup Overview

The Used 1996 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup is offered in the following submodels: Mighty Max Pickup Regular Cab. Available styles include 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M).

