1996 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
For the last time, Mitsubishi is marketing its Japanese-built compact pickup--the company's only small truck. Only a two-wheel-drive version is available, with a standard cab in a single trim level. The prior Macrocab and four-wheel-drive system are gone for good. So is the V6 engine choice.
Don't look for an airbag or antilock braking in a Mighty Max. You can, however, get a new compact-disc player as an option, as well as a new day/night mirror. Bench seating for three is upholstered with a new knit fabric. Storage space behind the seat is meager. Power steering and air conditioning cost extra.
Performance with five-speed manual shift is passable, but the 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine weakens somewhat when coupled to the four-speed automatic transmission. Mighty Max is something of a misnomer, now that the V6 engine and 4WD powertrain have departed.
Though moderately priced, Mitsubishi's small-scale pickup doesn't rank as a top choice. Prices might be lower yet as their lifespan draws to a close, and they've been overtaken by more modern light trucks, but the Mighty Max's remaining merits just aren't tempting enough to inspire excitement on the showroom floor.
1996 Highlights
Features & Specs
Safety
