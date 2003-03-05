  1. Home
  Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup

Used 1996 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup

1996 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup
List Price Estimate
$833 - $1,766
Consumer Rating
(2)

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

For the last time, Mitsubishi is marketing its Japanese-built compact pickup--the company's only small truck. Only a two-wheel-drive version is available, with a standard cab in a single trim level. The prior Macrocab and four-wheel-drive system are gone for good. So is the V6 engine choice.

Don't look for an airbag or antilock braking in a Mighty Max. You can, however, get a new compact-disc player as an option, as well as a new day/night mirror. Bench seating for three is upholstered with a new knit fabric. Storage space behind the seat is meager. Power steering and air conditioning cost extra.

Performance with five-speed manual shift is passable, but the 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine weakens somewhat when coupled to the four-speed automatic transmission. Mighty Max is something of a misnomer, now that the V6 engine and 4WD powertrain have departed.

Though moderately priced, Mitsubishi's small-scale pickup doesn't rank as a top choice. Prices might be lower yet as their lifespan draws to a close, and they've been overtaken by more modern light trucks, but the Mighty Max's remaining merits just aren't tempting enough to inspire excitement on the showroom floor.

1996 Highlights

No changes this year, the Mighty Max's last.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup.

Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 2 total reviews

3.875 out of 5 stars, I Love this truck
Elmer,

I really love this truck. It has 237,000 mil. and still strong, very fun to drive. Theres no other like this.

5 out of 5 stars, excellent
juslin,

all i can say is excellent.

Features & Specs

2dr Regular Cab SB features & specs
2dr Regular Cab SB
2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M
MPG 18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver3 / 5
Passenger3 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0

