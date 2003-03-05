Used 1996 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup
For the last time, Mitsubishi is marketing its Japanese-built compact pickup--the company's only small truck. Only a two-wheel-drive version is available, with a standard cab in a single trim level. The prior Macrocab and four-wheel-drive system are gone for good. So is the V6 engine choice.
Don't look for an airbag or antilock braking in a Mighty Max. You can, however, get a new compact-disc player as an option, as well as a new day/night mirror. Bench seating for three is upholstered with a new knit fabric. Storage space behind the seat is meager. Power steering and air conditioning cost extra.
Performance with five-speed manual shift is passable, but the 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine weakens somewhat when coupled to the four-speed automatic transmission. Mighty Max is something of a misnomer, now that the V6 engine and 4WD powertrain have departed.
Though moderately priced, Mitsubishi's small-scale pickup doesn't rank as a top choice. Prices might be lower yet as their lifespan draws to a close, and they've been overtaken by more modern light trucks, but the Mighty Max's remaining merits just aren't tempting enough to inspire excitement on the showroom floor.
I really love this truck. It has 237,000 mil. and still strong, very fun to drive. Theres no other like this.
all i can say is excellent.
|2dr Regular Cab SB
2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M
|MPG
|18 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|N/A
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
The least-expensive 1996 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup is the 1996 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
Used 1996 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup Overview
The Used 1996 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup is offered in the following submodels: Mighty Max Pickup Regular Cab. Available styles include 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M).
What do people think of the 1996 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup?
Edmunds users rate the 1996 Mighty Max Pickup 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1996 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup and all model years in our database.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1996 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup for sale near.
MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own.
Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
