Consumer Rating
(5)
1990 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup Review

Type:

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

New four-cylinder and V6 engines are available in the 1990 Mighty Max, producing greater horsepower and torque. Models are otherwise unchanged.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup.

5(60%)
4(40%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Will Not Die!
Chris,03/12/2010
My dad bought this truck and it has been absolutely amazing. We have loaded it WAY over it's rated capacities, both payload and towing, and it still took us through Jeep-only trails, through rivers and swamps, and other trails many trucks would deem "impassable." The truck has since been through an arson, sat for over a year, and started up immediately. Getting her back from the shop today! This truck has been beat to hell and taken every beating with a smile, asking for more. I couldn't ask for more from this truck. Currently at 180k, everything is still original except the clutch. Synchros starting to go out in 2nd gear (burnouts). Everything else works great!
I called her Pearl
cwalker,10/05/2004
Right on, brothers! She was the best truck money could buy, and she'll never be replaced. I was the original owner of this 1990 white beauty, and to her accolade, she only left me sitting on the side of the road twice in all of our 211,000 miles. She didn't have much; no A/C, radio, power steering, or after 180,000 miles, a passenger side mirror... but she did have dignity and a sense of pride. Thanks Pearl!
Mighty Max 4WD
arjays,10/10/2002
Was the best vehicle of its type when we bought it - we tried them all on the same day. Continues to excel and be ultra-reliable. Still has original clutch, brakes, bearings, hoses, etc. Starts on first turn every day - wouldn't hesitate to take it anywhere. Even in Las Vegas heat, never runs hot. Will keep it forever.
Will Not Die
Lovin_chevy,02/06/2007
My husband bought this truck for $200 because of a computer problem. After the quick fix, this truck is running like a champ, but...every liquid in this truck leaks: oil, water, gas, and brakes...BUT IT WONT DIE! And my husband isn't the 'nicest' to cars, he slams it into gear, hits the gas hard, etc. He's pretty much is trying to kill this truck. The odometer stopped working waaaay before he even got it and it read 241,000 miles. It has to be way over 300,000 and it will probably will outlast my truck. IT JUST WON'T DIE! Mitsubishi did something right when they made this truck. I have even tried to blow the little 2.4 motor up, but I just can't. This truck is a warrior! It's the best little beat up truck ever!
See all 5 reviews of the 1990 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
116 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
116 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
143 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup

Used 1990 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup Overview

The Used 1990 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup is offered in the following submodels: Mighty Max Pickup Regular Cab, Mighty Max Pickup Extended Cab. Available styles include 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), One Ton 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), and 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup?

