1995 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
The Mighty Max line is drastically reduced. Remaining is a four-cylinder two-wheel-drive regular-cab model.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup.
Most helpful consumer reviews
The Wildchild,01/06/2007
Rallying, rock climbing, drifting, racing, jumping, this this truck can do it all. Plus they're invincible. I'm not joking. I love mine to death and run it harder than any other vehicle out there and it holds up better than any car or truck. I love it!
mike turner,04/13/2002
We have had the vechicle and loved it. It was in excellant condition with the oil and lube every 3000 miles or earlier. It was used as a tow vehicle every winter, pulled behind out motor home. We had no problems with it at all. had the radiator flushed 2 years ago. other than that no problems at all
Jason Carlson,04/30/2007
This truck has been the most reliable vehicle that I have ever owned and by far the funnest to drive. Any one looking for a compact truck I would recommend a Mitsubishi Mighty Max.
Josh,10/11/2002
Awesome truck! Very reliable, good handling, and great design. Mine has flowmaster exhaust, K&N filter, Electro Fans, Bosch quad fire plugs, and I'm running full Synthetic in it. This truck is amazing for a four cyclinder, I've beat Honda Civic, Supra's, Jetta, off the line easy! Does 0-60 in 7.5 seconds!!!!!!
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
116 hp @ 5000 rpm
