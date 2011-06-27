  1. Home
1995 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

The Mighty Max line is drastically reduced. Remaining is a four-cylinder two-wheel-drive regular-cab model.

5.0
4 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

The Best Truck Ever Really!
The Wildchild,01/06/2007
Rallying, rock climbing, drifting, racing, jumping, this this truck can do it all. Plus they're invincible. I'm not joking. I love mine to death and run it harder than any other vehicle out there and it holds up better than any car or truck. I love it!
pick-up was stolen last night . What $$$
mike turner,04/13/2002
We have had the vechicle and loved it. It was in excellant condition with the oil and lube every 3000 miles or earlier. It was used as a tow vehicle every winter, pulled behind out motor home. We had no problems with it at all. had the radiator flushed 2 years ago. other than that no problems at all
1995 Mitsubishi Mighty Max
Jason Carlson,04/30/2007
This truck has been the most reliable vehicle that I have ever owned and by far the funnest to drive. Any one looking for a compact truck I would recommend a Mitsubishi Mighty Max.
Best Buy
Josh,10/11/2002
Awesome truck! Very reliable, good handling, and great design. Mine has flowmaster exhaust, K&N filter, Electro Fans, Bosch quad fire plugs, and I'm running full Synthetic in it. This truck is amazing for a four cyclinder, I've beat Honda Civic, Supra's, Jetta, off the line easy! Does 0-60 in 7.5 seconds!!!!!!
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
116 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
