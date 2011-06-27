1994 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$637 - $1,351
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
The Mighty Max gains a few safety features such as a high-mounted rear stoplight and side-impact door guard beams. The vehicle is otherwise unchanged.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup.
Most helpful consumer reviews
J.Senko,05/28/2010
I have had this truck for a year and replaced the timing belt after I bought it. It has 300,000 mi. on it and is in excellent condition with cold a/c, nice stereo, nice chrome wheels, 5 speed manual trans. I love this truck.
Jeff Kroening,01/29/2005
Very nice truck. Reliable, powerful, easy to drive. Would recomend to friend just as much as a Toyota or Nissan truck.
DeployedDude,11/04/2010
You can drive this truck hard and long, up mountains and across the country from West Virginia to California more than its far share of times. It's a good vehicle, just change the oil, belts and watch that odometer just keep on spinning.
Tommy,05/18/2002
Purchased as a play and haul vehicle. Have been really pleased with the lack of any major mechanical problems. Only repair out of the ordinary has been the air conditioner, which required around $250 to fix. Doesn't have much power, but the trade off is good gas mileage. Has averaged about 20-21 in the city and 26-27 highway. Low operating costs and the ability to haul appliances, ect. has made the vehicle a good buy.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1994 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup features & specs
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
Safety
