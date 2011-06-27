1992 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$633 - $1,342
Used Mighty Max Pickup for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
Safety-interlocks are now standard on manual transmission models, requiring the clutch to be fully depressed before the vehicle will start. The automatic transmission also gets a shift-interlock, requiring the brake to be depressed before the car can be shifted out of park. Two-wheel-drive Mighty Max models lose their rear-wheel antilock brakes.
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 1992 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1992 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup features & specs
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
116 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
116 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
151 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Mighty Max Pickup
Related Used 1992 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2012
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2010
- Used BMW X4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 2011
- Used Chrysler 300 2015
- Used Toyota Tundra 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2004
- Used Lincoln Continental 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2002
- Used Ram 2500 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage