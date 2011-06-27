I bought this truck 10 years ago and it has been a workhorse. It was a basic model: no ac, no power locks or windows, no power steering, manual transmission; it didn't even have a radio or rear bumper! I added those. But this Mighty Max has been the most reliable of all the cars I've owned in the past 10 years. Just needed the usual new battery, alternator, tires, brakes, etc. I've got 120k on it now, and I don't plan to sell it. We use it for hauling everything. Don't know what we'd have done without it. It's just now starting to show its age, but I hope I can keep it at least another five years. Great little truck!

