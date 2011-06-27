  1. Home
1993 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

The Mighty Max is unchanged for 1993.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup.

Most helpful consumer reviews

owner's review
marc,03/16/2005
My 1993 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup has been a good truck. My mother bought it brand new. She gave it to me when I got back from training in the army. I drove it from Augusta, GA to Nashville, TN once and it performed fine. It's been a very good truck for the past twelve years. We've been keeping up on most repairs.
Worth the price
Norm1,10/15/2003
I bought this truck 10 years ago and it has been a workhorse. It was a basic model: no ac, no power locks or windows, no power steering, manual transmission; it didn't even have a radio or rear bumper! I added those. But this Mighty Max has been the most reliable of all the cars I've owned in the past 10 years. Just needed the usual new battery, alternator, tires, brakes, etc. I've got 120k on it now, and I don't plan to sell it. We use it for hauling everything. Don't know what we'd have done without it. It's just now starting to show its age, but I hope I can keep it at least another five years. Great little truck!
Good ol' truck
arm51,02/14/2009
Was my first love and first truck and the best I've ever had so far, I had to put a lot of work into it only because I drove the thing so hard, it was like the little engine that could it just kept going and going. It was a 4 cylinder 5 speed stick working heat and air when I got it the body was dent free but it had its share of rust, I wish that the brakes didn't go out on it and had a tragic death in a ugly accident but may it rest in peace.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
116 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1993 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
