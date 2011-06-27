Used 1996 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup Consumer Reviews
I Love this truck
Elmer, 04/04/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful
I really love this truck. It has 237,000 mil. and still strong, very fun to drive. Theres no other like this.
Report Abuse
excellent
juslin, 05/03/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful
all i can say is excellent.
Report Abuse
