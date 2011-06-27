Estimated values
1990 Pontiac Firebird 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$979
|$2,038
|$2,611
|Clean
|$864
|$1,805
|$2,313
|Average
|$636
|$1,338
|$1,718
|Rough
|$407
|$871
|$1,122
Estimated values
1990 Pontiac Firebird Formula 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,093
|$1,565
|$1,823
|Clean
|$965
|$1,386
|$1,615
|Average
|$709
|$1,027
|$1,199
|Rough
|$454
|$669
|$783
Estimated values
1990 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,828
|$6,591
|$8,617
|Clean
|$2,498
|$5,836
|$7,634
|Average
|$1,837
|$4,327
|$5,669
|Rough
|$1,176
|$2,818
|$3,704
Estimated values
1990 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,207
|$6,021
|$8,072
|Clean
|$1,949
|$5,331
|$7,151
|Average
|$1,433
|$3,953
|$5,310
|Rough
|$917
|$2,574
|$3,470