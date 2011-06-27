Estimated values
2008 MINI Cooper 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,894
|$4,182
|$4,933
|Clean
|$2,659
|$3,844
|$4,521
|Average
|$2,189
|$3,169
|$3,697
|Rough
|$1,718
|$2,493
|$2,872
Estimated values
2008 MINI Cooper 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,413
|$3,289
|$3,807
|Clean
|$2,217
|$3,024
|$3,489
|Average
|$1,825
|$2,492
|$2,853
|Rough
|$1,433
|$1,961
|$2,217
Estimated values
2008 MINI Cooper S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,907
|$4,141
|$4,862
|Clean
|$2,671
|$3,806
|$4,456
|Average
|$2,199
|$3,137
|$3,644
|Rough
|$1,726
|$2,469
|$2,831
Estimated values
2008 MINI Cooper S 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,485
|$4,916
|$5,755
|Clean
|$3,202
|$4,519
|$5,274
|Average
|$2,636
|$3,725
|$4,312
|Rough
|$2,069
|$2,931
|$3,351