Estimated values
2015 Subaru WRX Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,306
|$17,855
|$20,370
|Clean
|$14,784
|$17,228
|$19,620
|Average
|$13,742
|$15,974
|$18,120
|Rough
|$12,699
|$14,720
|$16,621
Estimated values
2015 Subaru WRX STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,652
|$23,483
|$26,283
|Clean
|$19,948
|$22,658
|$25,315
|Average
|$18,541
|$21,009
|$23,381
|Rough
|$17,134
|$19,359
|$21,446
Estimated values
2015 Subaru WRX STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,605
|$22,441
|$25,244
|Clean
|$18,937
|$21,653
|$24,315
|Average
|$17,602
|$20,077
|$22,456
|Rough
|$16,266
|$18,501
|$20,598
Estimated values
2015 Subaru WRX Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,923
|$18,520
|$21,083
|Clean
|$15,381
|$17,870
|$20,307
|Average
|$14,296
|$16,569
|$18,755
|Rough
|$13,211
|$15,268
|$17,203
Estimated values
2015 Subaru WRX STI Launch Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,921
|$22,764
|$25,574
|Clean
|$19,243
|$21,965
|$24,632
|Average
|$17,886
|$20,366
|$22,750
|Rough
|$16,528
|$18,767
|$20,867
Estimated values
2015 Subaru WRX 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,735
|$17,251
|$19,732
|Clean
|$14,233
|$16,645
|$19,006
|Average
|$13,229
|$15,434
|$17,553
|Rough
|$12,225
|$14,222
|$16,101
Estimated values
2015 Subaru WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,646
|$19,260
|$21,841
|Clean
|$16,079
|$18,583
|$21,037
|Average
|$14,945
|$17,231
|$19,429
|Rough
|$13,811
|$15,878
|$17,821
Estimated values
2015 Subaru WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,627
|$18,466
|$21,261
|Clean
|$15,095
|$17,817
|$20,479
|Average
|$14,030
|$16,520
|$18,914
|Rough
|$12,966
|$15,223
|$17,348