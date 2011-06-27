  1. Home
Estimated values
2015 Subaru WRX Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,306$17,855$20,370
Clean$14,784$17,228$19,620
Average$13,742$15,974$18,120
Rough$12,699$14,720$16,621
Estimated values
2015 Subaru WRX STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,652$23,483$26,283
Clean$19,948$22,658$25,315
Average$18,541$21,009$23,381
Rough$17,134$19,359$21,446
Estimated values
2015 Subaru WRX STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,605$22,441$25,244
Clean$18,937$21,653$24,315
Average$17,602$20,077$22,456
Rough$16,266$18,501$20,598
Estimated values
2015 Subaru WRX Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,923$18,520$21,083
Clean$15,381$17,870$20,307
Average$14,296$16,569$18,755
Rough$13,211$15,268$17,203
Estimated values
2015 Subaru WRX STI Launch Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,921$22,764$25,574
Clean$19,243$21,965$24,632
Average$17,886$20,366$22,750
Rough$16,528$18,767$20,867
Estimated values
2015 Subaru WRX 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,735$17,251$19,732
Clean$14,233$16,645$19,006
Average$13,229$15,434$17,553
Rough$12,225$14,222$16,101
Estimated values
2015 Subaru WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,646$19,260$21,841
Clean$16,079$18,583$21,037
Average$14,945$17,231$19,429
Rough$13,811$15,878$17,821
Estimated values
2015 Subaru WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,627$18,466$21,261
Clean$15,095$17,817$20,479
Average$14,030$16,520$18,914
Rough$12,966$15,223$17,348
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Subaru WRX on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Subaru WRX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,233 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,645 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru WRX is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Subaru WRX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,233 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,645 if you're selling it as a private party.
The value of a 2015 Subaru WRX, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Subaru WRX. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Subaru WRX and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Subaru WRX ranges from $12,225 to $19,732, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Subaru WRX is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.