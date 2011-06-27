Estimated values
1993 Toyota Celica GT-S 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$697
|$1,305
|$1,635
|Clean
|$616
|$1,156
|$1,449
|Average
|$453
|$857
|$1,076
|Rough
|$290
|$558
|$703
Estimated values
1993 Toyota Celica GT 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,067
|$1,920
|$2,381
|Clean
|$942
|$1,700
|$2,109
|Average
|$693
|$1,260
|$1,566
|Rough
|$444
|$821
|$1,023
Estimated values
1993 Toyota Celica GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$979
|$1,670
|$2,044
|Clean
|$864
|$1,479
|$1,811
|Average
|$636
|$1,096
|$1,345
|Rough
|$407
|$714
|$879
Estimated values
1993 Toyota Celica All-Trac 2dr Hatchback AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,133
|$2,030
|$2,515
|Clean
|$1,001
|$1,798
|$2,229
|Average
|$736
|$1,333
|$1,655
|Rough
|$471
|$868
|$1,081
Estimated values
1993 Toyota Celica ST 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$900
|$1,712
|$2,152
|Clean
|$795
|$1,516
|$1,906
|Average
|$585
|$1,124
|$1,416
|Rough
|$374
|$732
|$925
Estimated values
1993 Toyota Celica GT 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,329
|$1,983
|$2,338
|Clean
|$1,174
|$1,756
|$2,072
|Average
|$863
|$1,302
|$1,538
|Rough
|$553
|$848
|$1,005