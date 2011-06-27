Estimated values
2006 Saturn VUE 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,915
|$2,397
|$2,655
|Clean
|$1,769
|$2,211
|$2,448
|Average
|$1,475
|$1,839
|$2,035
|Rough
|$1,182
|$1,467
|$1,622
Estimated values
2006 Saturn VUE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,067
|$2,567
|$2,836
|Clean
|$1,908
|$2,368
|$2,615
|Average
|$1,592
|$1,969
|$2,174
|Rough
|$1,275
|$1,571
|$1,732
Estimated values
2006 Saturn VUE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,157
|$2,670
|$2,944
|Clean
|$1,992
|$2,462
|$2,715
|Average
|$1,662
|$2,048
|$2,257
|Rough
|$1,331
|$1,634
|$1,798
Estimated values
2006 Saturn VUE 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,835
|$2,305
|$2,557
|Clean
|$1,694
|$2,126
|$2,358
|Average
|$1,413
|$1,768
|$1,960
|Rough
|$1,132
|$1,411
|$1,562