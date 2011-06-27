Estimated values
2006 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,077
|$3,359
|$4,050
|Clean
|$1,872
|$3,035
|$3,663
|Average
|$1,461
|$2,389
|$2,890
|Rough
|$1,051
|$1,743
|$2,117
Estimated values
2006 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,729
|$2,662
|$3,166
|Clean
|$1,558
|$2,406
|$2,864
|Average
|$1,217
|$1,894
|$2,259
|Rough
|$875
|$1,382
|$1,655
Estimated values
2006 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,202
|$3,679
|$4,475
|Clean
|$1,984
|$3,325
|$4,048
|Average
|$1,549
|$2,617
|$3,193
|Rough
|$1,114
|$1,909
|$2,339
Estimated values
2006 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,913
|$3,116
|$3,765
|Clean
|$1,724
|$2,817
|$3,405
|Average
|$1,346
|$2,217
|$2,687
|Rough
|$968
|$1,618
|$1,968
Estimated values
2006 Mazda 3 s 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,861
|$2,861
|$3,402
|Clean
|$1,677
|$2,586
|$3,077
|Average
|$1,310
|$2,036
|$2,427
|Rough
|$942
|$1,485
|$1,778
Estimated values
2006 Mazda 3 i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,467
|$2,327
|$2,791
|Clean
|$1,322
|$2,103
|$2,525
|Average
|$1,033
|$1,656
|$1,992
|Rough
|$743
|$1,208
|$1,459
Estimated values
2006 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,085
|$3,379
|$4,076
|Clean
|$1,879
|$3,054
|$3,687
|Average
|$1,467
|$2,404
|$2,909
|Rough
|$1,055
|$1,754
|$2,130
Estimated values
2006 Mazda 3 s 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,897
|$2,908
|$3,454
|Clean
|$1,710
|$2,628
|$3,124
|Average
|$1,335
|$2,068
|$2,464
|Rough
|$960
|$1,509
|$1,805