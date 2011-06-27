  1. Home
Estimated values
2006 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,077$3,359$4,050
Clean$1,872$3,035$3,663
Average$1,461$2,389$2,890
Rough$1,051$1,743$2,117
2006 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Outstanding$1,729$2,662$3,166
Clean$1,558$2,406$2,864
Average$1,217$1,894$2,259
Rough$875$1,382$1,655
2006 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Outstanding$2,202$3,679$4,475
Clean$1,984$3,325$4,048
Average$1,549$2,617$3,193
Rough$1,114$1,909$2,339
2006 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Outstanding$1,913$3,116$3,765
Clean$1,724$2,817$3,405
Average$1,346$2,217$2,687
Rough$968$1,618$1,968
2006 Mazda 3 s 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Outstanding$1,861$2,861$3,402
Clean$1,677$2,586$3,077
Average$1,310$2,036$2,427
Rough$942$1,485$1,778
2006 Mazda 3 i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Outstanding$1,467$2,327$2,791
Clean$1,322$2,103$2,525
Average$1,033$1,656$1,992
Rough$743$1,208$1,459
2006 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Outstanding$2,085$3,379$4,076
Clean$1,879$3,054$3,687
Average$1,467$2,404$2,909
Rough$1,055$1,754$2,130
2006 Mazda 3 s 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Outstanding$1,897$2,908$3,454
Clean$1,710$2,628$3,124
Average$1,335$2,068$2,464
Rough$960$1,509$1,805
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Mazda 3 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Mazda 3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,322 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,103 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Mazda 3 ranges from $743 to $2,791, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Mazda 3 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.