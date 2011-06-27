Estimated values
2016 Scion tC Release Series 10.0 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,828
|$14,043
|$16,296
|Clean
|$11,492
|$13,631
|$15,796
|Average
|$10,820
|$12,808
|$14,796
|Rough
|$10,149
|$11,985
|$13,796
Estimated values
2016 Scion tC Release Series 10.0 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,710
|$14,354
|$17,041
|Clean
|$11,377
|$13,933
|$16,518
|Average
|$10,712
|$13,092
|$15,473
|Rough
|$10,047
|$12,250
|$14,427
Estimated values
2016 Scion tC 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,138
|$12,337
|$14,572
|Clean
|$9,850
|$11,975
|$14,125
|Average
|$9,275
|$11,252
|$13,231
|Rough
|$8,699
|$10,529
|$12,337
Estimated values
2016 Scion tC 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,377
|$11,267
|$13,187
|Clean
|$9,111
|$10,936
|$12,783
|Average
|$8,578
|$10,276
|$11,973
|Rough
|$8,046
|$9,616
|$11,164