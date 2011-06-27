  1. Home
  2. Saturn
  3. Saturn L-Series
  4. Used 2001 Saturn L-Series
  5. Appraisal value

2001 Saturn L-Series Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2001 Saturn L-Series L300 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,894$2,484$2,814
Clean$1,671$2,197$2,488
Average$1,225$1,622$1,837
Rough$780$1,047$1,186
Sell my 2001 Saturn L-Series with EdmundsShop for a used Saturn L-Series near you
Estimated values
2001 Saturn L-Series L100 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,650$2,194$2,497
Clean$1,456$1,940$2,208
Average$1,068$1,433$1,630
Rough$679$925$1,053
Sell my 2001 Saturn L-Series with EdmundsShop for a used Saturn L-Series near you
Estimated values
2001 Saturn L-Series LW300 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,010$2,622$2,962
Clean$1,774$2,318$2,619
Average$1,301$1,712$1,934
Rough$828$1,105$1,248
Sell my 2001 Saturn L-Series with EdmundsShop for a used Saturn L-Series near you
Estimated values
2001 Saturn L-Series L200 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,801$2,374$2,693
Clean$1,589$2,099$2,382
Average$1,165$1,550$1,758
Rough$741$1,001$1,135
Sell my 2001 Saturn L-Series with EdmundsShop for a used Saturn L-Series near you
Estimated values
2001 Saturn L-Series L100 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,598$2,131$2,427
Clean$1,410$1,885$2,146
Average$1,034$1,392$1,585
Rough$658$899$1,023
Sell my 2001 Saturn L-Series with EdmundsShop for a used Saturn L-Series near you
Estimated values
2001 Saturn L-Series L200 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,750$2,313$2,627
Clean$1,544$2,046$2,323
Average$1,132$1,511$1,715
Rough$720$975$1,107
Sell my 2001 Saturn L-Series with EdmundsShop for a used Saturn L-Series near you
Estimated values
2001 Saturn L-Series LW200 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,871$2,458$2,784
Clean$1,651$2,173$2,462
Average$1,211$1,605$1,818
Rough$770$1,036$1,174
Sell my 2001 Saturn L-Series with EdmundsShop for a used Saturn L-Series near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Saturn L-Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Saturn L-Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,456 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,940 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Saturn L-Series is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Saturn L-Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,456 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,940 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2001 Saturn L-Series, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2001 Saturn L-Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,456 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,940 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 Saturn L-Series. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 Saturn L-Series and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 Saturn L-Series ranges from $679 to $2,497, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 Saturn L-Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.