Estimated values
2001 Saturn L-Series L300 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,894
|$2,484
|$2,814
|Clean
|$1,671
|$2,197
|$2,488
|Average
|$1,225
|$1,622
|$1,837
|Rough
|$780
|$1,047
|$1,186
Estimated values
2001 Saturn L-Series L100 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,650
|$2,194
|$2,497
|Clean
|$1,456
|$1,940
|$2,208
|Average
|$1,068
|$1,433
|$1,630
|Rough
|$679
|$925
|$1,053
Estimated values
2001 Saturn L-Series LW300 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,010
|$2,622
|$2,962
|Clean
|$1,774
|$2,318
|$2,619
|Average
|$1,301
|$1,712
|$1,934
|Rough
|$828
|$1,105
|$1,248
Estimated values
2001 Saturn L-Series L200 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,801
|$2,374
|$2,693
|Clean
|$1,589
|$2,099
|$2,382
|Average
|$1,165
|$1,550
|$1,758
|Rough
|$741
|$1,001
|$1,135
Estimated values
2001 Saturn L-Series L100 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,598
|$2,131
|$2,427
|Clean
|$1,410
|$1,885
|$2,146
|Average
|$1,034
|$1,392
|$1,585
|Rough
|$658
|$899
|$1,023
Estimated values
2001 Saturn L-Series L200 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,750
|$2,313
|$2,627
|Clean
|$1,544
|$2,046
|$2,323
|Average
|$1,132
|$1,511
|$1,715
|Rough
|$720
|$975
|$1,107
Estimated values
2001 Saturn L-Series LW200 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,871
|$2,458
|$2,784
|Clean
|$1,651
|$2,173
|$2,462
|Average
|$1,211
|$1,605
|$1,818
|Rough
|$770
|$1,036
|$1,174