Estimated values
2007 Nissan Murano SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,245
|$3,082
|$3,539
|Clean
|$2,087
|$2,861
|$3,282
|Average
|$1,770
|$2,419
|$2,770
|Rough
|$1,453
|$1,977
|$2,257
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Murano S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,099
|$2,900
|$3,335
|Clean
|$1,951
|$2,692
|$3,094
|Average
|$1,655
|$2,276
|$2,610
|Rough
|$1,359
|$1,860
|$2,127
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Murano S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,250
|$3,056
|$3,496
|Clean
|$2,091
|$2,837
|$3,243
|Average
|$1,774
|$2,399
|$2,736
|Rough
|$1,456
|$1,960
|$2,230
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Murano SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,135
|$2,962
|$3,411
|Clean
|$1,984
|$2,749
|$3,164
|Average
|$1,683
|$2,324
|$2,670
|Rough
|$1,382
|$1,900
|$2,176
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Murano SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,187
|$3,001
|$3,445
|Clean
|$2,033
|$2,786
|$3,195
|Average
|$1,724
|$2,355
|$2,696
|Rough
|$1,416
|$1,925
|$2,197