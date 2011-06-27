Estimated values
2015 MINI Cooper 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,264
|$9,720
|$11,155
|Clean
|$7,982
|$9,379
|$10,744
|Average
|$7,419
|$8,696
|$9,923
|Rough
|$6,856
|$8,013
|$9,102
Estimated values
2015 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,177
|$15,338
|$17,471
|Clean
|$12,728
|$14,799
|$16,828
|Average
|$11,830
|$13,722
|$15,542
|Rough
|$10,932
|$12,645
|$14,256
Estimated values
2015 MINI Cooper 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,124
|$12,070
|$13,987
|Clean
|$9,780
|$11,647
|$13,472
|Average
|$9,090
|$10,799
|$12,442
|Rough
|$8,400
|$9,951
|$11,413
Estimated values
2015 MINI Cooper S 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,606
|$13,589
|$15,544
|Clean
|$11,211
|$13,112
|$14,972
|Average
|$10,420
|$12,157
|$13,828
|Rough
|$9,629
|$11,203
|$12,683
Estimated values
2015 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,909
|$17,793
|$19,662
|Clean
|$15,368
|$17,168
|$18,938
|Average
|$14,284
|$15,919
|$17,490
|Rough
|$13,200
|$14,669
|$16,043
Estimated values
2015 MINI Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,336
|$12,001
|$13,644
|Clean
|$9,984
|$11,580
|$13,142
|Average
|$9,280
|$10,737
|$12,138
|Rough
|$8,575
|$9,894
|$11,133
Estimated values
2015 MINI Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,541
|$10,141
|$11,717
|Clean
|$8,250
|$9,785
|$11,286
|Average
|$7,668
|$9,072
|$10,423
|Rough
|$7,086
|$8,360
|$9,561
Estimated values
2015 MINI Cooper S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,855
|$11,624
|$13,367
|Clean
|$9,520
|$11,215
|$12,875
|Average
|$8,848
|$10,399
|$11,891
|Rough
|$8,177
|$9,583
|$10,907