Estimated values
2012 Porsche Panamera Turbo S 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,517
|$53,229
|$56,741
|Clean
|$46,929
|$50,485
|$53,642
|Average
|$41,754
|$44,997
|$47,445
|Rough
|$36,579
|$39,509
|$41,247
Estimated values
2012 Porsche Panamera S Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,997
|$28,088
|$30,805
|Clean
|$23,691
|$26,640
|$29,122
|Average
|$21,078
|$23,744
|$25,758
|Rough
|$18,465
|$20,848
|$22,393
Estimated values
2012 Porsche Panamera S 4dr Sedan (4.8L 8cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,898
|$30,316
|$33,308
|Clean
|$25,493
|$28,754
|$31,489
|Average
|$22,681
|$25,628
|$27,851
|Rough
|$19,870
|$22,502
|$24,213
Estimated values
2012 Porsche Panamera Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,901
|$40,187
|$43,204
|Clean
|$34,973
|$38,115
|$40,845
|Average
|$31,116
|$33,972
|$36,126
|Rough
|$27,259
|$29,828
|$31,407
Estimated values
2012 Porsche Panamera 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,974
|$26,376
|$29,304
|Clean
|$21,773
|$25,016
|$27,704
|Average
|$19,372
|$22,297
|$24,503
|Rough
|$16,971
|$19,577
|$21,302
Estimated values
2012 Porsche Panamera 4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,679
|$26,923
|$29,740
|Clean
|$22,442
|$25,536
|$28,116
|Average
|$19,967
|$22,760
|$24,867
|Rough
|$17,492
|$19,984
|$21,619
Estimated values
2012 Porsche Panamera 4S 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,565
|$30,981
|$33,980
|Clean
|$26,124
|$29,384
|$32,124
|Average
|$23,243
|$26,189
|$28,413
|Rough
|$20,362
|$22,995
|$24,701