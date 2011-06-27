Estimated values
2019 Toyota C-HR XLE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,539
|$19,757
|$21,256
|Clean
|$18,218
|$19,412
|$20,878
|Average
|$17,575
|$18,721
|$20,121
|Rough
|$16,933
|$18,030
|$19,365
Estimated values
2019 Toyota C-HR LE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,038
|$18,246
|$19,734
|Clean
|$16,743
|$17,927
|$19,382
|Average
|$16,152
|$17,290
|$18,680
|Rough
|$15,562
|$16,652
|$17,977
Estimated values
2019 Toyota C-HR Limited 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,229
|$21,474
|$23,009
|Clean
|$19,878
|$21,098
|$22,600
|Average
|$19,177
|$20,348
|$21,780
|Rough
|$18,476
|$19,597
|$20,961