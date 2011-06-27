Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Countryman
  4. 2022 MINI Countryman
  5. 2022 MINI Countryman Plug-in Hybrid

2022 MINI Countryman Plug-in Hybrid

MSRP range: $41,500
Total MSRP$42,350
Edmunds suggests you pay$41,377
What Should I Pay
1 for sale near you
Helpful shopping links

FAQ

Is the MINI Countryman a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Countryman both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Countryman has 17.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a MINI Countryman. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 MINI Countryman?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 MINI Countryman:

  • Minor exterior styling updates
  • New digital instrument cluster
  • New Oxford special edition
  • Part of the second Countryman generation introduced for 2017
Learn more

Is the MINI Countryman reliable?

To determine whether the MINI Countryman is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Countryman. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Countryman's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 MINI Countryman a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 MINI Countryman is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Countryman is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 MINI Countryman?

The least-expensive 2022 MINI Countryman is the 2022 MINI Countryman Cooper SE ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $41,500.

Other versions include:

  • Cooper SE ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 6A) which starts at $41,500
Learn more

What are the different models of MINI Countryman?

If you're interested in the MINI Countryman, the next question is, which Countryman model is right for you? Countryman variants include Cooper SE ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 6A). For a full list of Countryman models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 MINI Countryman

2022 MINI Countryman Plug-in Hybrid Overview

The 2022 MINI Countryman Plug-in Hybrid is offered in the following styles: Cooper SE ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 6A). The 2022 MINI Countryman Plug-in Hybrid comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 6-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 MINI Countryman Plug-in Hybrid comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 MINI Countryman Plug-in Hybrid?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 MINI Countryman Plug-in Hybrid and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Countryman Plug-in Hybrid.

Pros

  • Exterior and interior design sets it apart from competitors
  • Uses higher-quality materials than subcompact rivals
  • Fun driving experience

Cons

  • Front seats are confining
  • Small cargo area
  • Engines require premium fuel

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 MINI Countryman Plug-in Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Countryman Plug-in Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including Cooper SE ALL4, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2022 MINI Countryman Plug-in Hybrid here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 MINI Countryman Plug-in Hybrid?

2022 MINI Countryman Plug-in Hybrid Cooper SE ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 6A)

The 2022 MINI Countryman Plug-in Hybrid Cooper SE ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $42,350. The average price paid for a new 2022 MINI Countryman Plug-in Hybrid Cooper SE ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 6A) is trending $973 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $973 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $41,377.

The average savings for the 2022 MINI Countryman Plug-in Hybrid Cooper SE ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 6A) is 2.3% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2022 MINI Countryman Plug-in Hybrid Cooper SE ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 6A) vehicle(s) available in the in the Ashburn area.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2022 MINI Countryman Plug-in Hybrids are available in my area?

2022 MINI Countryman Plug-in Hybrid Listings and Inventory

There are currently 1 new 2022 MINI Countryman Plug-in Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $46,500 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 MINI Countryman Plug-in Hybrid.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 MINI Countryman Plug-in Hybrid for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2022 MINI Countryman Countryman Plug-in Hybrid you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new MINI for sale.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2022 MINI Countryman Plug-in Hybrid and all available trim types: Cooper SE ALL4. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2022 MINI Countryman Plug-in Hybrid include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 MINI Countryman Plug-in Hybrid?

2022 MINI Countryman Plug-in Hybrid Cooper SE ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 6A), 6-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (required)
29 mpg compined MPG,
29 city MPG/30 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG29
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainall wheel drive
Displacement1.5 L
Passenger Volume112.6 cu.ft.
Wheelbase105.1 in.
Length169.7 in.
WidthN/A
Height61.4 in.
Curb Weight3926 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 MINI Countryman?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out MINI lease specials

Related 2022 MINI Countryman Plug-in Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles

More photos

Automotive News

Recommended

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates