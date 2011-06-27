It comes as no surprise that Mini's biggest model is little in comparison to its rivals. The 2022 Mini Countryman is a small crossover SUV that offers more passenger and cargo space than any other Mini, but it remains cramped when measured against similarly priced competitors.

Mini says the Countryman will hold five adults, but four will undoubtedly be happier. Cargo volume measures as much as 17.6 cubic feet behind the rear seat, with items stacked to the roof. Fold it down, and the Countryman can swallow up to 47.6 cubic feet of whatever you need to haul. This is considerably less than what you can shove into, say, a Mazda CX-5, but the appeal of the Countryman has never been fully tied to utility anyway.

Mini sells four distinctly different versions of this SUV. Each includes a turbocharged engine, but with vastly different power output and performance. All-wheel drive is available, and there is a plug-in hybrid electric version offering about 17 miles of electric range before switching to gas-electric hybrid operation and returning an EPA-estimated 29 mpg in combined driving. Every Countryman is nimble and enjoyable to drive, though the standard engine accelerates sluggishly.

Where the Countryman shines brightest is with regard to its personality and personalization options. There's nothing quite like a Mini Countryman in terms of its exterior and interior design, and if you custom order one, you can combine paint, stripe, wheel, roof, upholstery and trim selections in a way that almost guarantees you won't see another exactly like it.

What's it like to live with?

Edmunds spent a year testing a 2018 Mini Countryman SE Hybrid. While the Countryman has received a number of updates since our test ended, most of our impressions and observations still hold true. We found the Countryman to be quick and relatively fun to drive, though as a whole it left us wanting a little more.