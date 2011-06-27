2022 MINI Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4
MSRP range: $41,500
|MSRP This is the retail price of the vehicle with typically equipped options.
|$42,350
|Edmunds suggests you pay This is the price Edmunds suggests you pay based on hundreds of nearby sales up through July 26th.
|$41,174
What Should I Pay
2022 MINI Countryman Review
- Exterior and interior design sets it apart from competitors
- Uses higher-quality materials than subcompact rivals
- Fun driving experience
- Front seats are confining
- Small cargo area
- Engines require premium fuel
- Lane departure warning now standard on all trims
- Part of the second Countryman generation introduced for 2017
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 MINI Countryman.
Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $41,500
- MPG & Fuel
- 23 City / 30 Hwy / 26 Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 16.1 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 5 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: all wheel drive
- Transmission: 8-speed shiftable automatic
- Engine
- Inline 4 cylinder
- Horsepower: 301 hp @ 5200 rpm
- Torque: 331 lb-ft @ 1450 rpm
- Basic Warranty
- 4 yr./ 50000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 169.7 in. / Height: 61.3 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: 78.8 in.
- Overall Width without Mirrors: 71.7 in.
- Curb Weight: 3688 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 17.6 cu.ft.
Safety
FAQ
Is the MINI Countryman a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Countryman both on the road and at the track. You probably care about MINI Countryman fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Countryman gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Countryman has 17.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a MINI Countryman. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 MINI Countryman?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 MINI Countryman:
- Lane departure warning now standard on all trims
- Part of the second Countryman generation introduced for 2017
Is the MINI Countryman reliable?
To determine whether the MINI Countryman is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Countryman. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Countryman's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 MINI Countryman a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 MINI Countryman is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Countryman is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 MINI Countryman?
The least-expensive 2022 MINI Countryman is the 2022 MINI Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $41,500.
Other versions include:
- John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $41,500
What are the different models of MINI Countryman?
If you're interested in the MINI Countryman, the next question is, which Countryman model is right for you? Countryman variants include John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of Countryman models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
