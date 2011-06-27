Estimated values
2001 Mercury Villager 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,494
|$2,235
|$2,614
|Clean
|$1,371
|$2,050
|$2,403
|Average
|$1,125
|$1,682
|$1,982
|Rough
|$878
|$1,313
|$1,561
Estimated values
2001 Mercury Villager Estate 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,759
|$2,447
|$2,797
|Clean
|$1,614
|$2,245
|$2,572
|Average
|$1,324
|$1,841
|$2,121
|Rough
|$1,034
|$1,438
|$1,670
Estimated values
2001 Mercury Villager Sport 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,606
|$2,357
|$2,743
|Clean
|$1,473
|$2,163
|$2,521
|Average
|$1,209
|$1,774
|$2,079
|Rough
|$944
|$1,385
|$1,637