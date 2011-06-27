  1. Home
Used 2001 Mercury Villager Consumer Reviews

13 reviews
I love MY Villager!

luvmyvillager, 06/24/2009
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

My Villager has been extremely reliable and comfortable. I have had no problems with it. It's a fun van to drive and I wish they were still making them!

Good Vehicle

A Curry, 02/21/2006
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

We purchased this van since it was being discontinued, because it is very easy to get in and out of, unlike most vans. I am a short person, with a disability from polio and this van is perfect for me to enter and exit from. I wish they had continued to make this van as it is a very good vehicle.

A great mini van

Katie, 07/30/2005
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

This is my third minivan and second villager. I have only had to do normal maintenance, no major repairs. It is a very reliable car, comfortable to drive. Gas mileage ~18 mpg.

Don't waste your money

WASTE OF MONEY, 05/24/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

We were initially intrigued with the Villager because it is basically a cheaper version of the Nissan Quest, but it has been the worst investment of our lives. We have had nothing but repairs season after season, year after year. We thought we got if for a bargain, but the cost of the repairs makes this vehicle worthless. I hate this van and would not recommend it to anyone. It is noisy, has brake issues, ac issues and has slow acceleration. It eats gas as if it were an truck. Very very disappointing buy. I am looking for a replacement now. I would never recommend this van to anyone. It may be cheap in price only because it is cheap in quality.

Great van

joe cobra, 08/18/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought this new. Now have 111,000 on it with no major problems. Very reliable. Took many long trips with the family, never let me down

